    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage: Actress look stunning in golden lehenga as she completes seven pheras

    Ankita Lokhande is finally now Mrs Jain. She got married a few hours ago to Vicky Jain. Take a look at her photos and videos from her wedding rituals. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a golden lehenga.
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 14, 2021, 7:14 PM IST
    After two days of festivities, TV actress Ankita Lokhande took the wedding vows with Vicky Jain. The wedding of the pair was attended by many TV stars who had a great time at the wedding festivities. Actress Srishty Rode had taken to her Instagram story to reveal that the pair have now been married.

    The pre-wedding functions of the pair were attended by many stars like  Kangana Ranaut, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Jay Bhanushali, Pavitra Punia, Ekta Kapoor. The couple did not attend a red carpet event because of the change in COVID-19 rules in Mumbai. 

    Ankita's pre-wedding functions had started on Saturday with a mehendi ceremony followed by an engagement, sangeet and haldi ceremony. Previously, the actress had given a glimpse of her pre-wedding shoot. It was named as The Sands of Time, and the clip was shot by The Wedding Story. Her wedding invitation was shared by TV actress Shraddha Arya, and had caught everyone's attention. The wedding card that was blue had silver embossing and had caught everyone's attention. It was decorated with crystals.   

    The wedding ceremony of the couple started in the evening with the pair exchanging garlands. The actress looked beautiful in a golden lehenga and had worn matching jewellery. The groom was seen coming in a vintage car with his family. Vicky was seen wearing a white and gold sherwani. Also read: Will Ankita Lokhande complete a show before her wedding? Here's what we know

    The couple even hugged one another at the mandap. Many photos and videos from the ceremony have surfaced on social media. Their pre-wedding functions had started from December 11. From cocktail to mehendi, the pair went all out to celebrate their special day with their closest ones. Ankita and Vicky's close friends Mahesh Shetty, Sana Makbul, Ekta Kapoor, Dalljiet Kaur, Amruta Khanvilkar had marked their attendance. Here's wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness. Also read: Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande hospitalised before wedding, here's why

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2021, 7:15 PM IST
