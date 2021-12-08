  • Facebook
    Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande hospitalised before wedding, here's why

    Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande has been admitted to the hospital for this reason. Her pre-wedding functions have already started. It is surely a tough time for the Lokhande and the Jain family. Read to know complete details related to why the actress was hospitalised.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 5:43 PM IST
    Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend since three years Vikaas Jain, aka Vicky Jain will be getting married in a few days time. The pair had started dating back in 2018, and now they are a pair officially. While the star pair has not yet officially confirmed their wedding date yet, their pre-wedding functions will be taking place. Amid the midst of festivity, it looks like sadness has hit the Lokhande and Jain household, as the actress was admitted to the hospital.

    According to a report in Pinkvilla, the actress was admitted to the hospital last night as she sprained her leg. She has been discharged now, the source had told Pinkvilla.

    “Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She has now been discharged but advised bed rest by the doctors.” The actress validated the reports a few hours ago by posting a snap of her sprained leg on her Instagram stories. She was seen wearing a bandage on her right foot and was seen resting her leg. She wrote a caption that read, "Talk to my" with a feet emoji and had also tagged her husband-to-be, Vicky Jain. 

    It is the wedding season in the Bollywood and TV industry. Post Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding in Chandigarh, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now getting married on December 9. Up next, even Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain will be getting married in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities have already started. As per the latest report in Pinkvilla, Ankita is busy juggling between her work commitments and preparing for her big day. Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande receives pre-wedding gift, see pic

    A source close to the news development has said that Ankita will be dubbing for the next season of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. It's never too late before she gets busy with her wedding. She will be dubbing for the next new episodes of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. She wanted to make sure that she completed all her work commitments before her wedding functions started, the source revealed. Also read: Ankita Lokhande, Kartik Aaryan, Mahira Sharma and more spotted here today

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 5:46 PM IST
