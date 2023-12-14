Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Animal star Triptii Dimri tops IMDb's Most Popular Indian Celeb list; leaving behind Suhana, Khushi

    Year Ender 2023: Triptii Dimri is the most popular Indian celebrity, according to IMDb, after starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Read on for more information.
     

    Animal star Triptii Dimri tops IMDb's Most Popular Indian Celeb list; leaving behind Suhana, Khushi RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 8:07 AM IST

    Triptii Dimri is currently dominating hearts after Rashmika Mandanna. The actor, who debuted with Laila Majnu, catapulted to stardom with her presence in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, debuted on December 1 and broke box office records. With the popularity of the film, Dimri has surpassed famous star youngsters to become IMDb's most popular celebrity in India. 

    Triptii topped IMDb's weekly "Popular Indian Celebrities Feature" on Wednesday, passing Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Saurabh Sachdeva, Kanan Gill, Saloni Batra, Rajkumar Hirani, Zoya Akhtar, and Yash are among others on the list.

    Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda files complaint against YouTuber for spreading 'misinformation' and ‘vulgar’ news

    IMDb shared the report: "Here comes the latest edition of the Popular Indian Celebrities Feature with your weekly update of fan favorites, debutants, and routine rockstars. The full list can be found on the IMDb app on iOS and Android. Who's your favourite?"

    Take a look at the tweet here: 

    Triptii Dimri became an overnight online phenomenon after her performance in Vanga's Animal, for those who have been sleeping for a decade. Zoya, Ranbir Kapoor's love interest, was played by the actress. She is now known as 'Bhabhi No. 2' and 'National Crush' on Instagram, and she has over 2 million followers. 

    Also Read: Year Ender 2023: 7 most-watched Indian shows/movies on Netflix

    Dimri made her acting debut in Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu, with Avinash Tiwary. She later starred in Netflix's Bulbuul, which Anushka Sharma produced. She is now preparing for her next project opposite Vicky Kaushal, which will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. 

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 8:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain will get divorced in the house? Read netizens' strong prediction RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to get divorced in the house? Read netizens' strong prediction

    Vijay Deverakonda files complaint against YouTuber for spreading misinformation and vulgar news RBA

    Vijay Deverakonda files complaint against YouTuber for spreading 'misinformation' and ‘vulgar’ news

    Animal Was Bobby Deol supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor? Scene to be shown on Netflix version ATG

    'Animal': Was Bobby Deol supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor? Scene to be shown on Netflix version

    Pooja Hegde receives death threat as she inaugurates club in Dubai, returns to India RKK

    Pooja Hegde receives death threat as she inaugurates club in Dubai, returns to India

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES] ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorates Christmas tree; shares glimpses of her festive home [PICTURES]

    Recent Stories

    Kerala news live 14 December 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Vandiperiyar rape and murder case of 6-year-old-girl: Court to pronounce verdict today

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain will get divorced in the house? Read netizens' strong prediction RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to get divorced in the house? Read netizens' strong prediction

    Vijay Deverakonda files complaint against YouTuber for spreading misinformation and vulgar news RBA

    Vijay Deverakonda files complaint against YouTuber for spreading 'misinformation' and ‘vulgar’ news

    What is Trigeminal Neuralgia? Know its symptoms, causes, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention RBA

    What is Trigeminal Neuralgia? Know its symptoms, causes, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention

    Raj Kapoor's 100th Birth Anniversary: 7 best movies of the maestro ATG

    Raj Kapoor's 100th Birth Anniversary: 7 best movies of the maestro

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon