Animal star Triptii Dimri tops IMDb's Most Popular Indian Celeb list; leaving behind Suhana, Khushi

Year Ender 2023: Triptii Dimri is the most popular Indian celebrity, according to IMDb, after starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Read on for more information.

Triptii Dimri is currently dominating hearts after Rashmika Mandanna. The actor, who debuted with Laila Majnu, catapulted to stardom with her presence in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, debuted on December 1 and broke box office records. With the popularity of the film, Dimri has surpassed famous star youngsters to become IMDb's most popular celebrity in India.

Triptii topped IMDb's weekly "Popular Indian Celebrities Feature" on Wednesday, passing Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Saurabh Sachdeva, Kanan Gill, Saloni Batra, Rajkumar Hirani, Zoya Akhtar, and Yash are among others on the list.

IMDb shared the report: "Here comes the latest edition of the Popular Indian Celebrities Feature with your weekly update of fan favorites, debutants, and routine rockstars. The full list can be found on the IMDb app on iOS and Android. Who's your favourite?"

Triptii Dimri became an overnight online phenomenon after her performance in Vanga's Animal, for those who have been sleeping for a decade. Zoya, Ranbir Kapoor's love interest, was played by the actress. She is now known as 'Bhabhi No. 2' and 'National Crush' on Instagram, and she has over 2 million followers.

Dimri made her acting debut in Sajid Ali's Laila Majnu, with Avinash Tiwary. She later starred in Netflix's Bulbuul, which Anushka Sharma produced. She is now preparing for her next project opposite Vicky Kaushal, which will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.