Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Animal song Hua Main releases on THIS date; Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's mid-air liplock steals the show

    'Hua Main' song from 'Animal', featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is releasing tomorrow. Rashmika Mandanna has posted the poster of the song in Instagram

    Animal song Hua Main releases on THIS date; Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's mid-air liplock steals the show ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

    The highly anticipated song "Hua Main," featuring the sizzling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to captivate audiences when it releases on October 11, 2023. The announcement came following a teaser from the makers of "Animal."

    In the newly unveiled poster for the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are depicted in a passionate lip-lock mid-air on an airplane. The backdrop showcases snow-capped mountains, adding to the intrigue and allure of their connection.

    Rashmika Mandanna enthusiastically shared the song announcement on her social media platforms, declaring, "Hua main. Out tomorrow.. This song is 'fire,' and I personally love it in all the versions. Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam."

    "Animal" delves into the complex dynamics between a father and son. Ranbir Kapoor portrays the son, whose unwavering devotion and obsession with his father (played by Anil Kapoor) lead to unexpected conflicts when the father fails to fully comprehend the depth of his son's affection.

    Apart from the lead duo of Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, "Animal" also features Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in significant roles. The film will primarily be released in Hindi, with dubbed versions available in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

    ALSO READ: Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat visited Golden temple in Amritsar with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to celebrate success

    The teaser for "Animal" was unveiled in September, coinciding with Ranbir Kapoor's 41st birthday. This collaboration marks Ranbir's first project with the director and the entire star-studded cast, creating heightened anticipation among fans and cinephiles alike.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 10:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat visited Golden temple in Amritsar with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to celebrate success ATG

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat visited Golden temple in Amritsar with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to celebrate success

    The Crown: Final season to have two parts; know the release dates and more RBA

    The Crown: Final season to have two parts; know the release dates and more

    UT 69': Raj Kundra all set for his debut film based on his life; read details RBA

    'UT 69': Raj Kundra all set for his debut film based on his life; read details

    Playboy Magazine fires Mia Khalifa for 'disgusting' remarks praising Hamas

    Playboy Magazine fires Mia Khalifa for 'disgusting' remarks praising Hamas

    Mahira Khan revels in 'Pyaar Aur Dosti' during mehendi ceremony ahead of marriage to Salim Karim [WATCH] ATG

    Mahira Khan revels in 'Pyaar Aur Dosti' during mehendi ceremony ahead of marriage to Salim Karim [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Israel Palestine war: From Adani Ports to JPMorgan how global corporations respond to Hamas attack AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: From Adani Ports to JPMorgan, how global corporations respond to Hamas attack

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-384 October 10 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-384 October 10 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    7 common reasons for hair loss gcw eai

    7 common reasons for hair loss

    Kerala: Health Minister Veena George responds to bribery allegation against her staff; Read rkn

    Kerala: Health Minister Veena George responds to bribery allegation against her staff; Read

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat visited Golden temple in Amritsar with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to celebrate success ATG

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat visited Golden temple in Amritsar with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to celebrate success

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon