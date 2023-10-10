Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat visited Golden temple in Amritsar with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to celebrate success

    Pulkit Samrat celebrates Fukrey 3's 100 crore global success with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda at the Golden Temple. The film's team gets praised, and both actors have exciting projects ahead

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat visited Golden temple in Amritsar with girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to celebrate success ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

    Actor Pulkit Samrat is basking in the success of the recently released film Fukrey 3, the third installment of the beloved series that has once again captivated audiences with its compelling storyline and outstanding performances. To celebrate the film's success, Pulkit, accompanied by his girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda, visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings and express gratitude.

    Pulkit took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself and Kriti in matching white attire, striking a pose against the picturesque backdrop of the Golden Temple. In his heartfelt caption, he expressed his immense gratitude and joy as Fukrey 3 crossed the 100-crore mark worldwide. He attributed this incredible milestone to the unwavering love of their audience and the blessings of the Almighty. He concluded his note with a special mention of the Fukrey 3 team, acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

    Fukrey, the franchise that began in 2013 and continued with Fukrey Returns five years later, is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. The film brings back the beloved cast of the previous installments, including Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, and Varun Sharma, with a cameo appearance by Ali Fazal.

    On the professional front, Pulkit Samrat has an exciting lineup of projects, including Suswagatam Khushmadeed and Tuesdays and Saturdays. Meanwhile, Kriti Kharbanda is gearing up for her own captivating projects. She will grace the screen in director Ram Chiru's highly-anticipated film, Sanju Mattu Geetha 2, where she shares the screen with acclaimed actors Anant Nag and Nagashekar. Additionally, Kriti will be seen in director Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming comedy-drama, Housefull 5.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Crown: Final season to have two parts; know the release dates and more RBA

    The Crown: Final season to have two parts; know the release dates and more

    UT 69': Raj Kundra all set for his debut film based on his life; read details RBA

    'UT 69': Raj Kundra all set for his debut film based on his life; read details

    Playboy Magazine fires Mia Khalifa for 'disgusting' remarks praising Hamas

    Playboy Magazine fires Mia Khalifa for 'disgusting' remarks praising Hamas

    Mahira Khan revels in 'Pyaar Aur Dosti' during mehendi ceremony ahead of marriage to Salim Karim [WATCH] ATG

    Mahira Khan revels in 'Pyaar Aur Dosti' during mehendi ceremony ahead of marriage to Salim Karim [WATCH]

    Thank You For Coming star Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized; Rhea Kapoor pays her a visit [WATCH] ATG

    Thank You For Coming star Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized; Rhea Kapoor pays her a visit [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul reflect on crucial partnership against Australia - WATCH snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul reflect on crucial partnership against Australia - WATCH

    Mysore Paintings to Channapatna Toys: 7 must things to buy in Mysore anr eai

    Mysore Paintings to Channapatna Toys: 7 must things to buy in Mysore

    The Crown: Final season to have two parts; know the release dates and more RBA

    The Crown: Final season to have two parts; know the release dates and more

    ED raids AAP Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan home in money laundering case gcw

    ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan's home in money laundering case

    Israel Hamas War Impact: Gold turns costlier by Rs 660 in 2 days

    Israel-Hamas War Impact: Gold turns costlier by Rs 660 in 2 days

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon