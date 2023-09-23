Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Animal: Rashmika Mandanna as 'Geetanjali' slays in new poster; teaser to release on THIS date

    Rashmika Mandanna's character Geetanjali in 'Animal' revealed in a stunning red and white saree. Teaser releases on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, film hits theaters on Dec 1, 2023

    Animal Rashmika Mandanna as 'Geetanjali' slays in new poster; teaser to release on THIS date ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 4:47 PM IST

    The excitement is building as a new poster from Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film, "Animal," has just been unveiled, giving fans their first look at Rashmika Mandanna's character. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the poster and reveal her character's name in the film: Geetanjali. In the poster, Rashmika is elegantly draped in a traditional Bengali red and white saree, complete with a mangalsutra, creating a stunning visual.

    Sharing the poster on her Instagram handle, Rashmika wrote, "Your Geetanjali. ❤️ #Animal #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec."

    This new poster release comes shortly after the release of posters featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Along with the poster, it was announced that the teaser for "Animal" would be released on Ranbir's birthday on 28th September.

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this exciting news on his social media accounts, stating, "RANBIR KAPOOR: 'ANIMAL' TEASER DROPS ON 28 SEPT… Team #Animal will unveil #AnimalTeaser on 28 Sept 2023 [#RanbirKapoor’s birthday]… Directed by #SandeepReddyVanga, the film arrives in cinemas on 1 Dec 2023. Will release in #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada, and #Malayalam. #BhushanKumar #MuradKhetani #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept #AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec."

    The film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also shared the news on his social media platforms. In addition to Ranbir and Anil, "Animal" boasts a star-studded cast, including Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

    Originally scheduled for release on August 11th, "Animal" was rescheduled to December due to concerns about maintaining the film's quality. Sandeep Reddy Vanga addressed this decision with fans on social media, saying, "Coming to the topic of why we are unable to release the film on August 11 is because of the quality. It might sound like a generic answer but it’s only the quality. I am not going to explain how the post-production work is being layered. To cut it short, I’ll give you one example, there are seven songs in the film and when those seven songs are multiplied into five languages, it becomes 35 songs. So 35 songs, different sets of lyricists, different sets of singers, it’s going to take a little more than what I actually planned for.

    ALSO READ: Singham Again controversy: Bombay High Court alleged Ajay Devgn's film depicts 'dangerous' message to youth

    Last Updated Sep 23, 2023, 4:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parineeti Raghav Wedding: Know bride and groom's educational qualifications and more ATG

    Parineeti, Raghav Wedding: Know bride and groom's educational qualifications and more

    Singham Again controversy: Bombay High Court alleged Ajay Devgn's film depicts 'dangerous' message to youth vma

    Singham Again controversy: Bombay High Court alleged Ajay Devgn's film depicts 'dangerous' message to youth

    Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Sania Mirza, AAP MP Sanjay Singh to attend big-fat Punjabi soiree in Udaipur vma

    Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Sania Mirza, AAP MP Sanjay Singh to attend big-fat Punjabi soiree in Udaipur

    Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Glance at big B-town celebs and politicians who are part of guest list vma

    Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Glance at big B-town celebs and politicians who are part of guest list

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding food menu: From International cuisines to Indian and more RBA

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding food menu: From International cuisines to Indian and more

    Recent Stories

    Misal Pav to Batata Vada: 7 popular foods at Maharashtrian weddings vma

    Misal Pav to Batata Vada: 7 popular foods at Maharashtrian weddings

    Here is why you should buy Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G gcw

    Here's why you should buy Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G

    Sunflower to Lavender Iris Daisy 7 flowers to say Get Well Soon gcw eai

    Sunflower to Lavender: 7 flowers to say 'Get Well Soon'

    Karnataka Ex CM BSY and Bommai detained during Cauvery protests in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka Ex CM BSY and Bommai detained during Cauvery protests in Bengaluru

    Mural Saree to Kasavu Saree: 7 varieties of Sarees in Kerala anr eai

    Mural Saree to Kasavu Saree: 7 varieties of Sarees in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon