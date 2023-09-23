Singham Again controversy: Bombay High Court alleged Ajay Devgn's film depicts 'dangerous' message to youth

Bombay High Court judge Gautam Patel has bashed and called out Ajay Devgn-starrer film Singham. He has said that the film sends a harmful message to the youth and is misleading in many ways. Scroll down for more details.

Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again is the talk of the town now. Recently, fans saw Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn do a puja as they began shooting for Singham Again. However, it seems that the film might land in trouble with the latest statement given by a Bombay High Court judge. Justice Gautam Patel has said that films like Singham give a dangerous message. At an event organized by the Indian Police Foundation to mark the annual day and Police Reforms Day, Justice Gautam Patel said that in the movies, police rail against judges shown as docile, timid, thickly spectacled and dressed in a very shoddy and bad manner.

He added that the police in films accuse the courts of letting the guilty go. The police cop delivers justice single-handedly. He then gave an example of Ajay Devgn’s film, Singham. He said that in Singham, it is shown in its climax scene that the entire police force descends on a politician played by Prakash Raj, and then they show that justice has now been served.

He called it a dangerous message sent by the film. Justice Patel said that there is a process to follow. They decide if the accused is innocent or guilty. He said, "These processes are slow. They have to be because of the cardinal principle that the liberty of an individual is not to be confiscated. If this process gets left out and abandoned in favour of "shortcuts", then we subvert the rule of law."

Singham was released in July 2011. Ardent cinema lovers and fans are now waiting for Singham Again. Talking about Singham Again, along with Ajay Devgn as Singham, the film will also star Ranveer Singh as Simmba and Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi. Deepika Padukone will also be a part of the film as the lady cop. This film will have Kareena Kapoor Khan. She will reprise her role as Ajay Devgn's wife in the movie. She will begin shooting for the film by the end of this month. As per reports, Singham Again will be shot in India and abroad.

