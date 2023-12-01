Animal: Ranbir Kapoor starrer shatters records; becomes 1st hindi film to surpass $1 million in North America

Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal' triumphs globally, crossing $1 million in North America. With rave reviews and impressive ticket sales, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film sets new records at the box office.

The highly anticipated film "Animal," featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, has finally hit the theaters, garnering praise from both critics and audiences worldwide. Notably, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Animal announced on Friday that the movie has surpassed the $1 million mark in North America, making it the first Hindi film to achieve such a milestone in the region.

The official handle posted the poster with a caption, "HISTORY IS MADE!! #Animal crossed $1 Million in North America premieres at 5:30 PM PST! First ever hindi film to achieve this feat! Many more records will be broken! #AnimalPremieres #AnimalTheFilm (sic)."

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed venture has not only made waves in North America but is also poised to dominate the Indian box office in the upcoming days. Impressively, the film has already sold a staggering 7,45,992 tickets for 12,539 screenings. According to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk.com, Animal has accumulated around Rs 20 crore in advance bookings. The Hindi shows alone have witnessed 5,75,197 tickets sold, while the Telugu screenings have seen 1,63,361 tickets purchased.

"Animal," a cinematic collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, marks their inaugural project together. The ensemble cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. The film delves into the intricate dynamics of a toxic relationship between a father and son. Notably, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted "Animal" an 'A' certificate, and its runtime extends to an extensive 3 hours and 35 minutes. The film is currently in competition with Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur," directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Adding to the buzz surrounding "Animal," Alia Bhatt, in a recent review, lauded Ranbir Kapoor's performance, describing it as 'outstanding' and 'Khatarnaak.' The positive reception from both critics and fellow industry members further solidifies the film's position as a noteworthy cinematic venture.

