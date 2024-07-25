Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Raai Laxmi flaunts her curves in black bikini; actress enjoys Dubai skyline from poolside

    Actress Raai Laxmi shared some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram where she looks super-stylish in a bikini. She completed her look with black sunglasses and gold accessories.

    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Raai Laxmi is a model turned actress-who has worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. She is recognised for her roles in the Malayalam film Evidam Swargamanu and the Tamil film Mankatha.

    Aside from her acting abilities, she is well-known for her stunning images, which she occasionally shares on her Instagram account. She recently drove her admirers into a frenzy by releasing some steamy photographs of herself to social media. 

    She posted several images of herself on Instagram and raised heats with her bikini appearance. Raai Laxmi wore a black bikini top with a tie-up design in the back, a matching bottom, and a black cover-up.

    She dressed up her look with black sunglasses with gold accents. Raai Laxmi chose to highlight her natural, perfect skin, gently flushed cheeks, and bare lips.

    Raai Laxmi posed in the swimming pool for photographs. A couple photographs show the city line in the backdrop, along with her drink, which appears to be a virgin mojito. Her caption read, “Go where you feel most alive.”

    Her fans were ecstatic to see her ravishing photos. A fan asked her, “You at Navi Mumbai stadium?” Another commented, “You are beautiful, ma’am.” One more wrote, “Wow, you are gorgeous.” “So damn hot”, remarked another.

    Raai Laxmi made her debut in 2005 with the Tamil film Karka Kasadara. She also appeared in Kundakka Mandakka, alongside R Parthiban Perarasu's action-masala film Dharmapuri, and the love film Nenjai Thodu. She also made her Kannada film debut with Valmiki, alongside Shiva Rajkumar.

    She was recently featured in Cinderella, which hits cinemas in 2021. Vinoo Venkatesh directed the horror film, which costarred Sakshi Agarwal, Ujjayinee Roy, Robo Shankar, Kalloori Vinoth, and others.

