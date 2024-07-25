SEXY photos: Raai Laxmi flaunts her curves in black bikini; actress enjoys Dubai skyline from poolside
Actress Raai Laxmi shared some stunning pictures of herself on Instagram where she looks super-stylish in a bikini. She completed her look with black sunglasses and gold accessories.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Raai Laxmi is a model turned actress-who has worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. She is recognised for her roles in the Malayalam film Evidam Swargamanu and the Tamil film Mankatha.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Aside from her acting abilities, she is well-known for her stunning images, which she occasionally shares on her Instagram account. She recently drove her admirers into a frenzy by releasing some steamy photographs of herself to social media.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
She posted several images of herself on Instagram and raised heats with her bikini appearance. Raai Laxmi wore a black bikini top with a tie-up design in the back, a matching bottom, and a black cover-up.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
She dressed up her look with black sunglasses with gold accents. Raai Laxmi chose to highlight her natural, perfect skin, gently flushed cheeks, and bare lips.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Raai Laxmi posed in the swimming pool for photographs. A couple photographs show the city line in the backdrop, along with her drink, which appears to be a virgin mojito. Her caption read, “Go where you feel most alive.”
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Her fans were ecstatic to see her ravishing photos. A fan asked her, “You at Navi Mumbai stadium?” Another commented, “You are beautiful, ma’am.” One more wrote, “Wow, you are gorgeous.” “So damn hot”, remarked another.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Raai Laxmi made her debut in 2005 with the Tamil film Karka Kasadara. She also appeared in Kundakka Mandakka, alongside R Parthiban Perarasu's action-masala film Dharmapuri, and the love film Nenjai Thodu. She also made her Kannada film debut with Valmiki, alongside Shiva Rajkumar.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
She was recently featured in Cinderella, which hits cinemas in 2021. Vinoo Venkatesh directed the horror film, which costarred Sakshi Agarwal, Ujjayinee Roy, Robo Shankar, Kalloori Vinoth, and others.