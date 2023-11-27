Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Animal: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga talks about Rashmika Mandanna's role; here's what he said

    Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna’s character, Geetanjali, has a significant and very different role, which will be played throughout the film, says Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Read more 

    Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor's latest partnership has been the buzz of the town! Whether it's the teaser, music videos, trailer, or excerpts, viewers can't get enough of how hot this new coupling is! The couple has increased people's excitement for the film, and it has undoubtedly made it to the bucket list to catch the first screening on the first day! 

    With the release of the Animal teaser, spectators saw Rashmika Mandanna in a completely different role! Her appearance has aroused people's interest in seeing the film as soon as it is released! Apart from that, the film will visually appeal to the public by featuring this new coupling of Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor! 

    Audiences are looking forward to seeing Rashmika Mandanna in 'Animal'! Rashmika is featured in this film playing a very vital and distinct function, and she understands the hero more closely and better than his parents, which is rarely seen and demonstrates how deep their relationship is. 

    Recently, the director of this anticipated film said, “Rashmika Mandanna has a very important and very different role which will be throughout the film. A character who understands the hero more than his parents. #AnimalTheFilm also has a good love story.”

    This is an exciting update for everyone who is looking forward to the film's release! Rashmika just finished dubbing for her forthcoming feature, 'Animal,' in three languages: Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada, all by herself! 

    On the professional front, while she prepares for the release of 'Animal' on December 1st, she has also recently revealed her 24th film, which is said to be a Telugu thriller. In addition, she possesses D51, Rainbow, and Pushpa 2 - The Rule!

