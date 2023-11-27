Shah Rukh Khan graces 26/11 attacks tribute to honor the martyrs at Gateway of India

To mark the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, a special event took place at the iconic Gateway of India. The ceremony paid tribute to the brave heroes who lost their lives during that tragic incident. Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan attended the event, adding glamour alongside other notable figures from the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charismatic presence, arrived with his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

The Global Peace Award, hosted by the Divyaj Foundation in collaboration with Amrita Fadnavis, unfolded on November 26, 2023. This event was a meaningful moment to remember and acknowledge the sacrifices made. Shah Rukh Khan, along with fellow Bollywood luminaries, was present to honor the occasion. Dressed in a stylish black suit, SRK caught the eyes of onlookers. Throughout the event, he mingled with other celebrities like Sharad Kelkar and Amruta Fadnavis, exuding his signature charm. Sharad Kelkar took on the role of hosting, guiding the audience through the proceedings.

During the gathering, Amrita Fadnavis, the founder of Divyaj Foundation, conveyed in a statement: "Global Peace Honours stands as a tribute to the unsung heroes of 26/11, a night of reflection and unity where we honor the sacrifices made by these extraordinary individuals. In their memory, we gather at the iconic Gateway of India, bringing together global leaders, celebrities, and spiritual figures. It's not just an event; it's a testament to Mumbai's indomitable spirit, fostering collective remembrance and resilience."

Turning to his professional endeavors, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, 'Dunki,' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is anticipated to be a cinematic delight. Co-written by Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, the movie, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios, boasts a star-studded cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

The year started on a high note for the celebrated actor with the blockbuster success of 'Pathaan' in January. Following this triumph, his second release of the year, 'Jawan,' also achieved notable success, solidifying Shah Rukh Khan's continued dominance in the Indian cinema scene.

