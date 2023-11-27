Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Actor Uday Surya expected to enter as Wild Card contestant

Bigg Boss Season 10 on Colors Kannada has crossed the 50-day mark, marking the milestone with a celebratory cake cutting among all the contestants during the Week 7 story with Kicha Sudeep. Recent reports suggest that OTT Bigg Boss contestant Uday Surya is anticipated to make an entry into the house as a wild card contestant.

A photograph of Uday Surya standing in front of the Bigg Boss Season 10 house has circulated widely on social media, hinting at his potential entry into the show. Speculation arises that after the completion of 50 days, Uday Surya might make a wild card entry into the Bigg Boss house.



Why Bigg Boss Kannada 10 contestant Sangeetha Sringeri lost thousands of followers

A social media post from the official Bigg Boss handle teasing about a wild card entry further fuels the anticipation among fans. With the show gaining increasing popularity and several contestants exiting the house, including Rapper Ishani, serial actress Bhagyashree, Snake Shyam, and Rakshak Bullet, fans are voicing their desires for Rakshak Bullet's return via a wild card entry.

However, the current eviction slated for today, the 26th of November 2023, remains a subject of speculation among viewers. While social media buzz hints at Neetu Vanajakshi being the potential evictee, these are unverified rumours circulating across various platforms, including YouTube and other social media channels. The official announcement regarding the eviction is yet to be made, and until then, such speculations remain unofficial and subject to gossip.