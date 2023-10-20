Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ananya Panday wins hearts of fans by going for an autorickshaw ride; ditches her swanky car

    Ananya Panday recently won the hearts of her fans and netizens as she ditched her luxurious car. She is happily also witnessed to be enjoying an autorickshaw ride by giving her fans glimpses of traffic and Mumbai spirit.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 2:32 PM IST

    Ananya Panday often shares fun moments and snippets of her everyday life, for which she enjoys a massive fan following. Ditching her luxurious car ride, the actress recently gave a glimpse of her Mumbai auto ride as she went out and about the city. Ananya was capturing a mirror selfie with the rearview mirror in the auto. She was seated with a friend. She gave a peak and glimpse of the traffic and bustling streets and added the song Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan to her story.

    ALSO READ: Did Offset break silence on 'saving' his marriage with wife Cardi B? Know details

    Meanwhile, it is also being stated and reported that Ananya is all set to appear on Koffee With Karan Season 8 along with Sara Ali Khan. Karan Johar recently announced his return for the 8th season of Koffee With Karan. Be it controversial confessions or even manifesting relationships, the show has always been in the buzz. With the new season premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on October 26, the director also dropped a promo brainstorming over the guest list.

    We have heard that Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan will be gracing the couch together for the first time. A source reveals, "Sara and Ananya have recently shot for the episode at YRF studio in Mumbai. Interestingly, this is the first time the two came together for any event. They had fun shooting for their episode. There was discussion about their careers, the experience of being born in families with a film lineage, and their love life dropping a few truth bombs."

    Ananya wowed fans and audiences with an impressive performance alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The film became a commercial success at the box office, earning over 100 crores.

    ALSO READ: Ganapath song 'Sara Zamana': Teaser for new party anthem boosts movie excitement among fans - WATCH

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 2:32 PM IST
