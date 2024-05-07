Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    BREAKING: Fire breaks out inside Raksha hospital in Bengaluru’s Rajanukunte, no injuries reported

    A fire erupted at Raksha Hospital in Bengaluru's Rajanukunte area, suspected to originate near the ground floor lift due to a short circuit. Patients and staff evacuated safely as authorities responded swiftly. No injuries were reported, and patients were transferred to nearby facilities. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

    Fire breaks out at Raksha hospital in Bengaluru's Rajanukunte, no injuries reported vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 7, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    A sudden fire broke out at Raksha Hospital located in Bengaluru's Rajanukunte area earlier today, causing panic among patients and staff. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but it is suspected to have originated near the lift on the ground floor, possibly due to a short circuit.

    The incident occurred around 9 am, with dense smoke quickly engulfing the entire building, turning it into a scene of chaos and distress. Patients and hospital staff swiftly evacuated the premises as the fire spread, ensuring everyone's safety.

    Authorities were alerted, and both the Rajanukunte police and fire brigade promptly arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze. Thankfully, their swift response prevented any casualties, with no injuries reported in the aftermath of the incident.

    As a precautionary measure, patients who were receiving treatment at Raksha Hospital were transferred to nearby medical facilities to ensure their continued care and safety. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with authorities working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the incident. 

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Late-night fire burns spa at Electronic city's Neeladri Nagar, resulting in over Rs 10 lakh loss vkp

    Bengaluru: Late-night fire burns spa at Electronic city's Neeladri Nagar, resulting in over Rs 10 lakh loss

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 3 Karnataka votes 14 constituencies live updates vkp

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: Karnataka sees 9.45% voter turnout by 9.30 am across 14 constituencies

    Bengaluru rains create havoc: Cyclone triggers hailstorm, fallen trees disrupt traffic vkp

    Bengaluru rains create havoc: Cyclone triggers hailstorm, fallen trees disrupt traffic

    Karnataka heatwave: Beer sales hit all-time high, IML liquor sales see downfall amid surging temperatures vkp

    Karnataka heatwave: Beer sales hit all-time high, IML liquor sales see downfall amid surging temperatures

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 3 Karnataka votes 14 constituencies live updates vkp

    Karnataka gears up for phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2024: Polling underway at 14 constituencies, 28,269 booths

    Recent Stories

    Met Gala 2024: Jennifer Lopez dons jaw-dropping sheer Schiaparelli gown made of 2.5 million sliver bugle beads RBA

    Met Gala 2024: Jennifer Lopez dons jaw-dropping sheer Schiaparelli gown made of 2.5 million sliver bugle beads

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 414 May 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 414 May 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt to Jennifer Lopez, who wore what RKK

    Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt to Jennifer Lopez, who wore what

    Petrol diesel price on May 7: Know how much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on May 7: Know how much it costs in your city

    Bengaluru: Late-night fire burns spa at Electronic city's Neeladri Nagar, resulting in over Rs 10 lakh loss vkp

    Bengaluru: Late-night fire burns spa at Electronic city's Neeladri Nagar, resulting in over Rs 10 lakh loss

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon