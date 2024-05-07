BREAKING: Fire breaks out inside Raksha hospital in Bengaluru’s Rajanukunte, no injuries reported

A fire erupted at Raksha Hospital in Bengaluru's Rajanukunte area, suspected to originate near the ground floor lift due to a short circuit. Patients and staff evacuated safely as authorities responded swiftly. No injuries were reported, and patients were transferred to nearby facilities. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

A sudden fire broke out at Raksha Hospital located in Bengaluru's Rajanukunte area earlier today, causing panic among patients and staff. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but it is suspected to have originated near the lift on the ground floor, possibly due to a short circuit.

The incident occurred around 9 am, with dense smoke quickly engulfing the entire building, turning it into a scene of chaos and distress. Patients and hospital staff swiftly evacuated the premises as the fire spread, ensuring everyone's safety.

Authorities were alerted, and both the Rajanukunte police and fire brigade promptly arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze. Thankfully, their swift response prevented any casualties, with no injuries reported in the aftermath of the incident.

As a precautionary measure, patients who were receiving treatment at Raksha Hospital were transferred to nearby medical facilities to ensure their continued care and safety. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with authorities working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the incident.

