Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, along with a few more celebs, have extended their support to the CJP-led student protest. Keep scrolling to know more about their personalised takes.

Bollywood is slowly yet strongly coming out in support of the students who are protesting and seeking accountability from the Central government over the NEET paper leak, alleged suicide of the students, and irregularities in the education system. What started as the Sonam Wangchuk-led hunger strike soon turned into a nationwide protest with the ‘Chalo Sansad’ drive taking centre stage.

Bollywood Celebs Lend Support

Many Bollywood celebs such as Shabana Azmi, Vir Das, Prakash Raj and Zeenat Aman, to name a few, had come out in support of the students and their demands. However, many A-listers from the entertainment industry remained silent, invoking massive trolling from the people. Now many have come out in support. From Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, among others, penning down posts to others being a part of the protests, Bollywood is walking with the Indian youth.

Kareena, Ananya, Varun and more pen posts

Taking to Instagram Kareena wrote, "I've sat with this for a few days, but I can't sit with it any longer. The voices of so many young people asking to be heard are impossible to ignore... and they shouldn't be. We all know what education means to a child. It gives them confidence. It gives them hope. It gives families proof that tomorrow can be better than today. But education only works if children believe in it. And they stop believing the moment they suspect that honesty, hard work and merit don't actually count."

“No child should have to wonder if their effort will be enough. They deserve a system they can trust, where merit is real, effort is rewarded, and every child starts on equal footing. That isn't a lot to ask. It's the bare minimum. When an entire generation speaks with one voice about its own future, listening isn't a courtesy we extend. It's an obligation we owe them. Our children are watching us as closely as we watch them. How we respond now... not eventually, now... will tell them everything about whether fairness and trust are real, or just words adults use. They are not preparing for tomorrow. They are tomorrow,” she added.

Meanwhile Varun wrote, "Students are the future of our country. When a student's dream is crushed, it's not just one dream that's lost; it's the dream of an entire family. They have every right to ask questions when they feel the system has failed them. Their voices deserve to be heard, protected, and addressed with sincerity."

He added, "I appeal to the authorities to engage with these concerns and work towards a fair, transparent, and meaningful resolution that ensures accountability. I also sincerely hope this remains a students' protest, the focus must remain on the issues affecting the students and the solutions they deserve. Peaceful protest is a democratic right, and every student should be allowed to exercise that right. Jai hind.”

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan too took a stand. Panday's post read, "Gen Z has always been labelled … not all of them have been kind. But maybe this moment is reminding us who this generation really is. A generation that’s no longer willing to accept, “this is how it’s always been.” They’re not asking for shortcuts. They’re asking for fairness to be the bare minimum, not the exception. Questioning isn’t disrespect. Speaking up isn’t rebellion. It’s hope. It’s belief that things can be better. And that’s how change begins. I love my country and its people Jai Hind."

About The Protest

The students are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities.