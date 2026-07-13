Ananya Panday attended Pitbull's concert in London, where fans set a Guinness World Record for the most people wearing bald caps. She shared photos of herself in a bandana enjoying the event and also feasted on pizza while exploring the city.

Ananya Panday shared glimpses of Pitbull's record-breaking concert at BTS Hyde Park in London, which took place on Friday. The fans of Pitbull created a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps, summing to a crowd of 22,141, according to the website of Guinness World Records.

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Ananya Panday shared photos from the concert in which she was seen wearing a blue bandana while standing with other attendees who donned skin-coloured bald caps to enjoy the event. The 'Call Me Bae' actress also enjoyed her trip by feasting on pizzas and exploring the city with friends. The actress looked stylish in a black top and blue trousers.

Pitbull Celebrates World Record

Earlier, Pitbull expressed his happiness at the creation of a world record. He recieved a certificate at the stage. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the singer wrote, "WE DID IT, BALD-E'S!!! We officially set the @guinnessworldrecords title for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps at 22,141... DALEEE!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pitbull (@pitbull)

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the film 'Chand Mera Dil', which also starred Lakshay in the lead role. It was directed by Vivek Soni and co-written by Soni and Tushar Paranjape. The film revolves around two college lovers whose relationship is challenged as they enter adulthood and face new responsibilities, leading them to reconsider their idea of love. It was released in May, 2026. (ANI)