Amruta Khanvilkar’s ‘Chandra’ dance video in Pune metro goes viral; check out

Popular Marathi actor Amruta Khanvilkar’s throwback video where she gives an impromptu dance performance in a Pune metro, has been going viral on the net. The video has been doing rounds since the time the actor’s presence in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhlaja Jaa was confirmed recently.

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar is a popular face in the Marathi film industry. The actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is one of the biggest superstars in the Marathi film industry.

Amruta Khanvilkar recently starred in the film ‘Chandra Mukhi’ which went on to become one of the biggest blockbuster films in the Marathi industry. Not only the film but one of its songs – ‘Chandra’ has also become quite a hit with the audience.

Recently, a throwback video of the actress dancing to the tunes of Chandra has resurfaced on the internet after the news of her entering Jhalak is doing rounds! In the video, fans of Amruta Khanvilkar are seen dancing along with the diva herself as ‘Chandra’ plays in the background. The entire video has been shot in a Pune metro where the passengers were taken by a pleasant surprise by Amruta’s dance. The video shows Amruta Khanvilakar dressed in a polka dot white saree. While her fans begin the dance, Amruta enters the video in the middle of the song, showing the hook step.

Watch her video here:

Amruta Khanvilkar, a Marathi superstar is known for starring in some of the blockbuster Marathi and Hindi films. She is a renowned name in the world of the entertainment industry.

On the professional front, the Marathi actor is known for starring in films such as Raazi, Malang, and Satyamev Jayate and many more! Amruta Khanvilkar has also won the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ in the past. And recently, she has been roped in for another reality TV show. Amruta will be seen in the upcoming season of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. In her career spanning over a decade, she has established herself as the most petite superstar!