    Box Office Report: ‘Sita Ramam’, Bimbisara dominate the Friday collections

    First Published Aug 6, 2022, 11:39 AM IST

    This Friday at the box office was all about films from down South. Last week it was only Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’ that was giving a tough time to ‘Ek Villain Returns’. However, now, it is ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Bimbisara’ that have upped the competition at the ticket window.

    No film from the Hindi Cinema was released in the theatres on Friday. However, two movies from the South did have a theatrical release – Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Sita Ramam’ and Bimbisara, knocked at the box office. Therefore, this Friday saw three South films, including Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’, clashed with Mohit Suri’s multi-starrer film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Read the box office report to know who the show stealer on Friday at the ticket window was.

    Sita Ramam: Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan and Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur's film 'Sita Ramam' was released in the theatres in Telugu as well as other languages. According to preliminary figures, the film has done a business of around Rs 5.25 crore on the first day. However, the figures may change after the final reports come out.

    Bimbisara: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's film 'Bimbisara' was released in the theatres on Friday. The film is receiving a positive response from critics and fans alike. According to preliminary figures, the film earned Rs 6 crore on the first day at the box office. However, there may be a change in the collection figures after the reports come out.

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep's film 'Vikrant Rona' is rocking the box office. Directed by Anoop Bhandari, the film collected Rs 1.20 crore on its ninth day. On one hand, where 'Ek Villain Returns' is not able to touch the figure of 40 crores at the box office, 'Vikrant Rona' has so far earned Rs 65.46 crore.

    Ek Villain Returns: Mohit Suri's psychological action thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns' is a sequel to 2014’s 'Ek Villain'. The film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor was a hit at the box office. However, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham and Disha Patani-starrer 'Ek Villain Returns' has not been able to cross the Rs 40 crore mark. The film has collected a total of Rs 34.02 crore so far with the earning of Rs 1.10 crore on the eighth day.

    Laal Singh Chaddha Vs Raksha Bandhan: Advance booking has started for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Raksha Bandhan', both of which will be released on August 11. According to the figures revealed so far, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has earned around Rs 65 lakhs (including block seats). At the same time, according to the advance booking report of 'Raksha Bandhan', the film has done a business of about Rs 47 lakhs (including block seats) before its release.

