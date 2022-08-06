Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's chemistry is ‘Aafat’

The latest song from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Liger’ was released by the makers of the film on Saturday morning. Titled ‘Aafat’, the song shows Ananya throwing off some sensuous moves.

With less than 20 days before the film’s release, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Liger’ released the film’s latest song ‘Aafat’. Starring the lead pair, the song shows the adorable chemistry between Vijay and Ananya.

The peppy track by Tanishk Bagchi, Zahrah Khan and Rashmi Virag, received more than 5 lakh views in a short while after it was released on YouTube. The barely two-and-a-half-minute song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by him and Zahrah, and has been penned by Rashmi Virag. The song will soon climb the chartbusters for its peppy tunes, foot-tapping music and of course, a couple of dialogues that come in between the song.

‘Aafat’ has been released in not only but multiple languages. The song’s Telugu version has been sung by Simha and Sravan Bhargavi while the lyrics have been penned by Bhaskarbhatla Ravikumar. Deepak Blue and Haripriya have sung the Tamil version, Manzoor Ibrahim and Jyotsna Radhakrishnan are the singers for the Malayalam version and Santosh Venky and Divya Ramachandra have sung the Kannada song.

The makers of Liger were earlier to release the song 'Aafat' at 4 pm on Friday. But due to unknown reasons, the makers changed its release date a few minutes before the release. Film's director Puri Jagannadh shared a post on his official Twitter account and informed that due to a technical fault, the song 'Aafat' will not be released on August 5 and will be released on August 6 at 9 am.

Liger, helmed by Puri Jagannadh, will be the first pan-India film of Vijay Deverakonda. Along with this, it will also mark Vijay’s debut in the Hindi film industry. On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in two more films – a romantic drama ‘Kushi’ with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and ‘JGM’, which again will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh.