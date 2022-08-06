Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's chemistry is ‘Aafat’

    The latest song from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Liger’ was released by the makers of the film on Saturday morning. Titled ‘Aafat’, the song shows Ananya throwing off some sensuous moves.

    Liger Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday chemistry is quite an Aafat drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 6, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    With less than 20 days before the film’s release, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Liger’ released the film’s latest song ‘Aafat’. Starring the lead pair, the song shows the adorable chemistry between Vijay and Ananya.

    The peppy track by Tanishk Bagchi, Zahrah Khan and Rashmi Virag, received more than 5 lakh views in a short while after it was released on YouTube. The barely two-and-a-half-minute song has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by him and Zahrah, and has been penned by Rashmi Virag. The song will soon climb the chartbusters for its peppy tunes, foot-tapping music and of course, a couple of dialogues that come in between the song.

    ALSO READ: Liger promotions: Fan faints during Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s mall activity in Navi Mumbai

    ‘Aafat’ has been released in not only but multiple languages. The song’s Telugu version has been sung by Simha and Sravan Bhargavi while the lyrics have been penned by Bhaskarbhatla Ravikumar. Deepak Blue and Haripriya have sung the Tamil version, Manzoor Ibrahim and Jyotsna Radhakrishnan are the singers for the Malayalam version and Santosh Venky and Divya Ramachandra have sung the Kannada song.

    The makers of Liger were earlier to release the song 'Aafat' at 4 pm on Friday. But due to unknown reasons, the makers changed its release date a few minutes before the release. Film's director Puri Jagannadh shared a post on his official Twitter account and informed that due to a technical fault, the song 'Aafat' will not be released on August 5 and will be released on August 6 at 9 am.

    ALSO READ: Is Kim Kardashian single again? Why Kim and Pete Davidson part ways? Read Reason

    Liger, helmed by Puri Jagannadh, will be the first pan-India film of Vijay Deverakonda. Along with this, it will also mark Vijay’s debut in the Hindi film industry. On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in two more films – a romantic drama ‘Kushi’ with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and ‘JGM’, which again will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

    Last Updated Aug 6, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited by India for Independence Day celebrations?

    Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited to India's Independence Day celebrations?

    Prabhuji Thums up and 'Darlings'... Shah Rukh Khan's plan on his day off

    Prabhuji, Thums up and 'Darlings'... Shah Rukh Khan's plan on his day off

    Sexy video alert Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach drb

    Sexy video alert: Disha Patani's twirls in white bikini and shorts at beach

    Akshay Kumar Raksha Bandhan Exclusive I am a very secured man when it comes to multi starrer films drb

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'I am a very secured man when it comes to multi-starrer films'

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan's film banned in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Nations

    Recent Stories

    Google India Ki Udaan to showcase india s milestones on 75 years of Independence gcw

    Google's 'India Ki Udaan' to showcase India's milestones on 75 years of Independence

    Vice Presidential Election 2022 Jagdeep Dhankhar Margaret Alva know voting process result date other details gcw

    Vice Presidential Election 2022: It's Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva, know voting process, other details

    Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited by India for Independence Day celebrations?

    Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited to India's Independence Day celebrations?

    Kim Kardashian single again? SKIMS owner and Pete Davidson break up after 9 of romance; Read Details RBA

    Is Kim Kardashian single again? Why Kim and Pete Davidson part ways? Read Reason

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Mandeep Singh, 4 Rashtriya Rifles

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Mandeep Singh, 4 Rashtriya Rifles

    Recent Videos

    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon