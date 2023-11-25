Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Amitabh Bachchan gifts 50 crore bungalow to daughter Shweta Bachchan

    Amitabh Bachchan presented a lavish bungalow worth 50 crores before diwali as a gift to his daughter, Shweta Bachchan.

    Amitabh Bachchan gifts 50 crore bungalow to daughter Shweta Bachchan SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan besides being a great actor, is also known for being a loving family man, especially to his children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. As a sweet gesture of love, he gave Shweta the famous 'Prateeksha' bungalow.

    According to a Moneycontrol report, the property has two parts, one measuring 890.47 sq m and the other 674 sq m. It officially became Shweta Bachchan's on November 8 through a gift deed. The whole process included a stamp duty of Rs 50.65 lakh, as confirmed by zapkey. Interestingly, the house was jointly given by both Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan to Shweta Nanda, who is listed as the receiver in the Vithal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. Reportedly, the market value of this bungalow is above 50 crore.

    This year, Amitabh Bachchan also made some moves in real estate by getting four units on the 21st floor in the Signature Building, located off Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, on July 1. For these office spaces, which include three parking slots, he paid Rs 43.10 as stamp duty. The seller in this deal was Veer Savarkar Projects Private Ltd. It seems like many Bollywood stars are choosing commercial real estate over homes for better rental returns, and Amitabh is following this trend.

    Thinking about the love story of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, it started in 1970 when they first met but didn't really interact. It was on the sets of the 1972 film "Ek Nazar" that they fell in love, leading to a beautiful married life with two kids, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan.

    Recently, Amitabh Bachchan appeared in a short role in Abhishek Bachchan's project "Ghoomer," displaying their close family bond. Looking forward, he has a significant role in the upcoming film "2898 AD," where he'll share the screen with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is expected to hit theaters next year, adding another exciting chapter to Amitabh Bachchan's already remarkable career.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrested by Beverly Hills police for THIS reason

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty's film to begin shooting on this date; official name announced SHG

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty's film to begin shooting on this date; official name announced

    Watch: Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrested by Beverly Hills police for THIS reason RKK

    Watch: Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrested by Beverly Hills police for THIS reason

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confronts Anurag Dobhal over his 'income source' remark; says "I don't want to..." SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan confronts Anurag Dobhal over his 'income source' remark; says "I don't want to..."

    Paris Hilton, Carter Reum welcome baby girl via surrogacy, name her 'London' RKK

    Paris Hilton, Carter Reum welcome baby girl via surrogacy, name her 'London'

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother terms her fights with husband Vicky Jain 'Ugly' (Watch)

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother terms her fights with husband Vicky Jain 'Ugly' (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Naga Chaitanya's 'Dhootha' trailer: 5 scenes that grabbed attention RKK

    Naga Chaitanya’s 'Dhootha' trailer: 5 scenes that grabbed attention

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-629 November 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-629 November 25 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Tiger's fatal demise in Bandipur after fight with wild animals, allegations of forest officers' negligence vkp

    Tiger’s fatal demise in Bandipur after fight with wild animals, allegations of forest officers' negligence

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty's film to begin shooting on this date; official name announced SHG

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty's film to begin shooting on this date; official name announced

    Rajasthan Election 2023 Ashok Gehlot releases Kyuki Dil hai Rajasthani teaser on voting day WATCH gcw

    Rajasthan Election 2023: Ashok Gehlot releases 'Kyuki Dil hai Rajasthani' teaser on voting day (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon