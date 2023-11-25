Amitabh Bachchan gifts 50 crore bungalow to daughter Shweta Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan besides being a great actor, is also known for being a loving family man, especially to his children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. As a sweet gesture of love, he gave Shweta the famous 'Prateeksha' bungalow.

According to a Moneycontrol report, the property has two parts, one measuring 890.47 sq m and the other 674 sq m. It officially became Shweta Bachchan's on November 8 through a gift deed. The whole process included a stamp duty of Rs 50.65 lakh, as confirmed by zapkey. Interestingly, the house was jointly given by both Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan to Shweta Nanda, who is listed as the receiver in the Vithal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. Reportedly, the market value of this bungalow is above 50 crore.

This year, Amitabh Bachchan also made some moves in real estate by getting four units on the 21st floor in the Signature Building, located off Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, on July 1. For these office spaces, which include three parking slots, he paid Rs 43.10 as stamp duty. The seller in this deal was Veer Savarkar Projects Private Ltd. It seems like many Bollywood stars are choosing commercial real estate over homes for better rental returns, and Amitabh is following this trend.

Thinking about the love story of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, it started in 1970 when they first met but didn't really interact. It was on the sets of the 1972 film "Ek Nazar" that they fell in love, leading to a beautiful married life with two kids, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan appeared in a short role in Abhishek Bachchan's project "Ghoomer," displaying their close family bond. Looking forward, he has a significant role in the upcoming film "2898 AD," where he'll share the screen with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie is expected to hit theaters next year, adding another exciting chapter to Amitabh Bachchan's already remarkable career.

