    Watch: Comedian Tiffany Haddish arrested by Beverly Hills police for THIS reason

    Beverly Hills police got a report at 5:45 a.m. where Tiffany Haddish was discovered slumped over the steering wheel with the car engine still running.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 25, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

    American stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Friday. Beverly Hills police got a report at 5:45 a.m. where she was discovered slumped over the steering wheel with the car engine still running. The Emmy and Grammy Awards winner performed on Thursday night at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles. It was the 43rd year of the comedy club's free Thanksgiving dinner for the community.

    The video

    A video of the actress being handcuffed and led away by cops has gone viral on social media. One of the social media users who shared the footage on the microblogging site X (previously known as Twitter). 

    What is DUI?

    'Driving Under the Influence' is the crime of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. An officer has probable cause for an arrest in the context of a DUI stop if the results of a field sobriety test or a breath test indicate probable intoxication. The same holds true if a blood test reveals an illegal blood alcohol level. Reasonable suspicion differs from probable cause.

    Previous arrests

    This is not the first time she has been arrested. The 43-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of DUI in suburban Atlanta last year.

    About Tiffany Haddish

    Tiffany Haddish has appeared in films such as 'Girls Trip', 'Night School', 'Like a Boss', and 'The Kitchen'. She wrote 'The Last Black Unicorn', a New York Times best-seller that received a Grammy nomination and was named to The New Yorker's list of the finest film performances of the 21st century.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
