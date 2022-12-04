Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Allu Arjun charms Russian fans by speaking in their language

    The suave South superstar Allu Arjun has charmed his way into Russian fandom by talking in their language. The most loved blockbuster film of 2021, 'Pushpa: The Rise' has also hit the theatre screens in Russia.

    Telugu cinema, also known as 'Tollywood,' has given us hit films like 'RRR', 'Liger', 'God Father,' 'Radhe Shyam,' 'Pushpa: The Rise', and so on. Out of all of them, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer pan-Indian hit film 'Pushpa: The Rise', which was released in 2021, has created a new benchmark. It has made Allu Arjun as one of the most loved and biggest superstars in the industry, who is single-handedly dominating Indian cinema right now. 

    It is a fact that the 2021 hit pan-Indian film, 'Pushpa: The Rise' has definitely inked many new milestones. The film's release in Russia is also an example of its constant rise. While the entire team was traveling for the extensive promotions in the country, Allu Arjun was interacting with his fans in Russian. This gesture of the dapper and stellar South superstar Allu Arjun has definitely left a lasting impression as the fans got impressed.

    While Pushparaj's swagger and style created a huge trend and storm in India, it is happening in the same way in Russia too. 'Pushpa: The Rise' has been released in Russia and the entire team has been going places within the country to promote the film. 

    Amid their promotional tour, Allu Arjun addressed his Russian fans in Russian Russki yazyk, their official language, mixed with his Pushparaj swag. The gesture got the actor loads of applause and hooting from the crowd.

    For those unaware, 'Pushpa: The Rise,' was released in Moscow on December 1, 2022. The film also released in St. Petersburg on December 3, 2022. Interestingly, the film will premiere in the opening ceremony of The fifth 'Indian Film Festival,' in 24 Russian cities.

    The film will be dropping at theatres in Russia on December 8, 2022. While the craze of 'Pushpa: The Rise' has taken over the nation,  fans wait for further updates as the team is also gearing up for the much-talked-about film, 'Pushpa: The Rule.'

