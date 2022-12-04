Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hansika Motwani dances her heart out with fiancé Sohael at Sangeet ceremony | WATCH

    Hansika Motwani and her fiance Sohael look madly in love in a romantic pic of the to-be-married couple from their pre-wedding festivities. Their Sangeet ceremony photos and videos are out and the couple look madly in love with each other. They are all set to walk the aisle at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur today. 

    Hansika Motwani dances her heart out with fiance Sohael at sangeet ceremony watch video gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

    Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. There are several online glimpses of her wedding celebrations. Following her Mehendi and Haldi rituals, the actress showcased a romantic dance from their sangeet ceremony with her beau Sohael. The actress looked gorgeous in a blush pink lehenga, on the other hand, the groom-to-be looked handsome in a black kurta pyjama. Holding hands, the pair made a romantic entry.

    You can watch it here: 

    A photo of the actress holding her future husband's hand and the two of them gazing fondly at each other during a pre-wedding event is also going viral online.

    Sufi Night's images and videos recently became popular as well. She was spotted donning a white sharara ensemble for that occasion. She wore little makeup and a silver jhumka as accessories. The actress can also be seen grooving with Mehendi applied to her hands. According to reports, Hansika will get married in the Mundotta Fort and Palace in Rajasthan.

    Hansika announced her engagement last month by posting romantic pictures of Sohael popping the question. At the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the marriage proposal was made. In order to make his marriage proposal to Hansika, Sohael got down on one knee. Sohael wore a black suit, while Hansika looked gorgeous in a strapless white dress. "Now and Forever," the actress wrote as the picture's caption.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

    In television programmes like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Hansika made her acting debut as a young child. She played a significant part in the movie Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan. Additionally, she has acted in a number of Telugu movies, such as Singam II, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Engeyum Kadhal, and Velayudham.

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spider Man Across The Spider Verse latest photo reveals trailer date Check out vma

    'Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse' latest photo reveals trailer date; Check out

    Malicious frivolous Angelina Jolie reacts to Brad Pitt s ongoing winery case lawsuit vma

    'Malicious, frivolous': Angelina Jolie reacts to Brad Pitt's ongoing winery case lawsuit

    Salman Khan wraps the shoot for his PAN India film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' RBA

    Salman Khan wraps the shoot for his PAN India film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

    Malaika Arora: 'When the 'F' will you'll move on?' Diva slams trolls; see vulnerable side of Malaika RBA

    Malaika Arora: 'When the 'F' will you'll move on?' Diva slams trolls; see vulnerable side of Malaika

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film popular song Varaha Roopam is back to your playlist- know now RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film popular song Varaha Roopam is back to your playlist- know now

    Recent Stories

    Apple likely to shift production out of China amid protests Report gcw

    Apple likely to shift production out of China amid protests: Report

    Spider Man Across The Spider Verse latest photo reveals trailer date Check out vma

    'Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse' latest photo reveals trailer date; Check out

    MCD election 2022: Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary's name missing from voters list - adt

    MCD election 2022: Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary's name missing from voters list

    Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned Elon Musk starts a new Twitter poll gcw

    'Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned?' Elon Musk starts a new Twitter poll

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/1st ODI: Kuldeep Sen debuts; Bangladesh opts to chase against India-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI: Kuldeep Sen debuts; Bangladesh opts to chase

    Recent Videos

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon