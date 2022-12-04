Hansika Motwani dances her heart out with fiancé Sohael at Sangeet ceremony | WATCH

Hansika Motwani and her fiance Sohael look madly in love in a romantic pic of the to-be-married couple from their pre-wedding festivities. Their Sangeet ceremony photos and videos are out and the couple look madly in love with each other. They are all set to walk the aisle at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur today.

Hansika Motwani is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Sohael Khaturiya on December 4. There are several online glimpses of her wedding celebrations. Following her Mehendi and Haldi rituals, the actress showcased a romantic dance from their sangeet ceremony with her beau Sohael. The actress looked gorgeous in a blush pink lehenga, on the other hand, the groom-to-be looked handsome in a black kurta pyjama. Holding hands, the pair made a romantic entry.

A photo of the actress holding her future husband's hand and the two of them gazing fondly at each other during a pre-wedding event is also going viral online.

Sufi Night's images and videos recently became popular as well. She was spotted donning a white sharara ensemble for that occasion. She wore little makeup and a silver jhumka as accessories. The actress can also be seen grooving with Mehendi applied to her hands. According to reports, Hansika will get married in the Mundotta Fort and Palace in Rajasthan.

Hansika announced her engagement last month by posting romantic pictures of Sohael popping the question. At the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the marriage proposal was made. In order to make his marriage proposal to Hansika, Sohael got down on one knee. Sohael wore a black suit, while Hansika looked gorgeous in a strapless white dress. "Now and Forever," the actress wrote as the picture's caption.

In television programmes like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Hansika made her acting debut as a young child. She played a significant part in the movie Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan. Additionally, she has acted in a number of Telugu movies, such as Singam II, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Engeyum Kadhal, and Velayudham.