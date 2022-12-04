'Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse' latest photo reveals trailer date; Check out

The excitement of 'Spider-Man' franchise fans is at an all-time high. The makers have dropped a new official picture alongside the trailer release date details, which has spread excitement among fans. Check out all details here.

We all have grown up watching fantasy-action adventure films to date. Out of them all, 'Spider-Man' is one of the most evergreen and iconic fantasy-action film franchises that has, garnered a massive fan following across globe. 'Spider-Man' is also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Post the film, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' released in 2021, showed an integration of Doctor Strange and Spider-Man, the ardent film fanatics and connoisseurs were thrilled. Now, latest news which has cheered up the fans is that makers have dropped a new official picture, in which Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) and Spider-woman (Hailee Steinfield) are seen hanging upside down in the breath-taking New York City. Marvel Studios has confirmed that the new trailer would drop on December 13, 2022.

This image which has already started creating a buzz for the film and also made it one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2023, was unveiled by the makers on the official Twitter handle of the film on December 4, 2022. The tweet caption read, "A new view from across the #SpiderVerse coming 12.13."

As soon as the news still got released by the makers, 'Spider-Man' fans went into an over-drive on Twitter. They all instantly took to their Twitter handles and started sharing their interesting reactions on the same.

"I'm literally so excited for this movie yall have no idea," said a fan. "Damn y’all ready for a new trailer?," another fan shared. "I been seeing this picture all day and just realized they were upside down," third said. "I love everything about this image—the way it calls back to the first movie while showing the next phase of these characters’ relationship with the shoulder touch (another callback.) However, I am pretty sure they shouldn’t be able to stick to that ledge with just their butts," another fan added. "Can’t wait for the sequel to the greatest movie of all time," added a fan.

For those unaware, 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse', will be releasing globally on June 2, 2023, in theatres.

