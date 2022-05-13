Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt with 'Land Kara De' fame Vipin Sahu, in a new chocolate ad; Don't miss to watch

    A new commercial featuring Alia Bhatt and Vipin Sahu of 'Land Kara De' fame is making the rounds on social media, and fans can't stop laughing after viewing it.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 13, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

    Memes and amusing videos abound on the internet. Some memes become popular and stay in our heads for a long time. Vipin Sahu's video is an example of this. For those who are unfamiliar with Vipin Sahu, he is the man who went paragliding in Manali in 2019 and became a massive, funny meme on social media. Vipin's 'Land Kara De' discourse is still trending on social media.

    However, Vipin has landed quite successful and has now shared the screen with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt for a popular chocolate brand ad. The new chocolate ad video of Alia Bhatt and Vipin Sahu is going viral over the internet, and netizens can't stop laughing after watching it.

    The new chocolate ad shows all about Vipin's traumatic experience while his paragliding tour. Alia Bhatt can be seen as his instructor for his paragliding tour. In the video, Vipin can be seen giving his meme-worthy lines such as “500 zyada lele par land kara de bhai” and “Main pagal hu jo isme aaya”. Alia can be seen gazing at him with a chilled attitude, and at a moment, she offers Vipin the chocolate to keep him calm. Take a look at the video:

    The video was posted to Vipin's Instagram account and has since gone viral. He also asked those who think memes can't help you succeed in the video's commentary. He went on to explain that while sharing a screen with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, he is "shattering all prejudices."

    From the time it was posted online, the video has received over 14 lakh views and 115,758 likes. Netizens complimented Vipin for his accomplishment after seeing the video. One user was astounded and complimented him on his accomplishment, while another expressed delight at seeing him reach such heights. Many more expressed their joy and wished Vipin success in his future endeavours.

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
