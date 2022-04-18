IndiGo air hostess' farewell speech leaves netizens emotional; Watch the video

The internet, with its amazing and unique, always entertains us. The platform has a wide variety of video libraries that can make us sit online for hours. Many of the videos are so entertaining to watch that they can make our day brighter, while a few touches our heart and leaves us emotional. Such a video of an IndiGo air hostess giving her farewell speech onboard is going viral, which will definitely leave you emotional.

In the video, an IndiGo air hostess named Surabhi Nair can be seen announcing her farewell speech while onboard. Surabhi can be seen getting teary-eyed as she speaks about her organisation and the values that she learned from her seniors. Surabhi also thanked every passenger who flew with her. Wiping away her tears and chuckling lightly, she stated that it was because of the people that they have been getting their salaries on time or before time, just like how IndiGo flights reach their destinations. Take a look at the video here:

The heartwarming video was shared by an Instagram user named Amrutha Suresh, and the flight attendant's sweet farewell speech has won the hearts of the netizens. The video has gathered around 2.5 lakh views and 32,465 likes from the date of being online, and the numbers are still increasing only.

However, netizens expressed their love by loading the comment section. Many of the users praised and uploaded the flight attendant for her service, while a few others thanked her and wished her good luck for her future. Many users also expressed their love through heart and love emojis.

