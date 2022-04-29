Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets pranked by Vijay Deverakonda; watch the hilarious video

A video of Vijay Deverakonda tricking Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday is going viral over the internet, and you would be delighted after watching it.

South India diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned 35 years old on Thursday. Many celebrities across the nation and her dear ones took the social media to wish the diva and express their love. However, the gorgeous actress also received a unique birthday wish from her co-star in the current film, Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha, who is filming her next project in Kashmir along with Vijay Deverakonda, was hilariously pranked by the actor, and the video of it is going viral over the internet.

In the video, Vijay Deverakonda and the rest of the team can be seen preparing a fake scene with narration for Samantha. The actress delivers an emotional dialogue to Vijay, and his actions toward her dialogue definitely made Samantha believe that the shoot was for real. But as the time came for Vijay to deliver his dialogue, he looked up to her face and called her Samantha, to which she burst out laughing without knowing it was a prank. The actor wished her a happy birthday with a smile, and the entire crew, along with him, wished the diva with a big shout.

It was then the actress realised that she had been pranked, and the entire scene with the narration was a fake. The diva couldn't stop her emotions; she hugged and thanked Vijay and the whole crew. At the end of the video, Samantha can also be seen cutting a cake with Vijay and other crew members on the sets. Take a look at the hilarious video:

The video was later shared on Vijay Deverakonda's YouTube account, and the video has undoubtedly gone viral. Vijay shared the video with a caption wishing her a happy birthday and a life full of happiness. The adorable video has gathered more than 1.5 lakh in just a day, and netizens loved and enjoyed it after watching the video. Netizens loaded Vijay for his prank idea and also wished the actress.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked together earlier in Mahanati, a biopic of star Savitri by Nag Ashwin, and was released in 2018. They have now rejoined on Shiva Nirvana's Telugu family entertainer. Samantha starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, a Tamil love comedy, was released on the actress's birthday. The flick also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

However, not only Vijay Deverakonda surprised the gorgeous actress on her birthday. She also received a unique gift from the makers of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. The movie producer Neelima Guna shared the film poster and wished her a happy birthday. Take a look:

Samantha will be making her international film debut in Arrangements of Love which will be directed by Philip John, who is the creator of Downton Abbey. While on the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movie Liger is yet to be released. The actor will be seen as a mixed martial arts fighter along with Ananya Panday in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual flick. Karan Johar will be distributing the film in Hindi, and the movie will be marked as Vijay's first entry into Bollywood.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons why Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 35th birthday is special for her career

ALSO READ: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal movie review: Samantha, Nayanthara rock, while Vijay Sethupathi gets shout out