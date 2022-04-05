Woman imitates Alia Bhatt and pranks pizza guy; leaves internet divided

The internet, with its variety of videos, always keeps us entertained. Be it animal videos, baby videos or even prank videos; it can make us sit online for hours. Such a prank video is making rounds on social media, and we are sharing it with you. A video of a woman named Chandni, a mimicry artist, imitates actress Alia Bhatt and pranks a pizza guy, but netizens have different opinions.

In the video, Chandni calls up the pizza guy and speaks in Alia Bhatt's voice. As the pizza guy starts to believe that he is truly talking to the actress Alia Bhatt, Chandni brakes out laughing, but she suppresses her laughter and continues to instruct the pizza guy with her order in the actress’s voice.

To make the pizza guy fall to her prank, Chandini even takes Ranbir Kapoor's name and acts as asking him what pizza he would prefer to have. The confused pizza guy double-checks her name again and even asks the location to confirm that he is talking to the actual actress Alia Bhatt only.

Chandni, who has 40K followers on Instagram, pranked the pizza guy as a part of a daring challenge on April Fools’ Day. She shared the prank video on her Instagram handle and stated that she pranked the Pizza guy. The video has garnered 1,74,619 views and 10,486 likes so far.

But the video has left the internet divided. Many of the users enjoyed the prank video and praised Chandni for her mimicking talent, while few others criticised her for making fun of the guy and expressed their displeasure towards the video.