Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor want their daughter's privacy; goes for 'no picture policy'

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baby: Concerned about her newborn baby's privacy, actress Alia Bhatt opts for the "no picture" policy and declares that she "don't want intrusion into my child's life."

Ranbir Kapoor is hailed by Alia Bhatt, who co-starred with him in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, as being the "most accommodating actor" on set. Additionally, the movie has an unique place in their hearts since Alia and Ranbir got married, fell in love, and found out they were having a baby all during the making of the movie and after its release.

The actress in a recent interview talked bout her husband. She listed a number of professional traits possessed by Ranbir that she really values and spoke candidly about raising her child in the public eye.

The actress and her husband Ranbir Kapoor announced the birth of their daughter, their first child, in a statement on November 6. A few days before giving birth, Alia discussed how she would raise her child in the public glare in an interview and confessed she was worried about it.

The new mother said in an interview with Marie Claire Magazine, a French journal, that she feels very protective of her newborn baby's privacy and doesn't want any interference into her child's life. I am a little worried about raising a child in the public glare, Alia was quoted as saying. I frequently discuss it with my spouse, family, and friends. I don't want my child's life to somehow be interfered with. Because I have ultimately chosen this path, I feel extremely protective of my child because I worry that he or she may not feel the same way when they are older.

The actress reportedly decided to adopt a "No photo policy" for her little baby, according to multiple media sources. It's interesting that she's not the first actress to choose to shield her child from the spotlight. In an earlier statement, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli asked photographers not to take images of their daughter.

For those unaware, Alia and Ranbir's romance began on the sets of their movie "Brahmastra," and this year, after several years of dating, they were wed. On April 14, 2022, the pair said their vows at RK's house in front of their loved ones and close friends. They had a very intimate, small-scale family wedding.