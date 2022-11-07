Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baby update: Amul wishes the star couple in THIS cute way-Check out

    Amul India posted an artwork of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor holding a baby girl on their official social media page; take a look
     

    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 8:15 PM IST

    The newborn daughter of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor received a sweet greeting from Amul India. On November 6, the couple welcomed a girl into the world. After a few years of dating, they got married in April. Amul India posted a picture of Alia and Ranbir holding a child on their official social media page. 

    "Alia Bhetti" was written on the poster. "#Amul Topical: Star couple welcome a newborn girl," they stated when posting the image.

    You guys are the finest commercial producers ever! Several Alia and Ranbir's fans and supporters commented on the post to praise the artwork and wish the couple well. Read one comment, while another stated, "It's the Lion family photo behind them for me."

    Alia took to social media to share the news of the birth of her baby. Sharing an artwork of two lions and a cub, she wrote, “And in the best news of our lives… Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love love love - Alia and Ranbir."

    In April 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were married after dating for a few years. Their close friends and relatives from the entertainment business, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji, among others, attended their private ceremony. The HN Reliance Hospital received the actress' admission.

    They just appeared together on screen for the first time in the September global premiere of "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva."
     

