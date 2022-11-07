Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anurag Kashyap to play Vijay Mallya in File No 323? Here's what we know

    Multiple actors are being considered for the roles of Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi in this Karthik K-directed film on financial fugitives. And some talks with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to recreate the character of Vijay Mallya in the film. Find out more

    An article recently reported that assistant director Karthik K, who worked on Shankar's iconic movies like Shivaji, Aparichit, and 2.0, will soon make his directorial debut with a movie on economic fugitives in India. The film will be based on actual frauds committed by successful Indian businessmen like Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, and Vijay Mallya. 

    According to reports, the filmmakers and Anurag Kashyap are in advanced negotiations to portray Vijay Mallya in the movie. "The producers and Anurag Kashyap are in advanced negotiations for Anurag Kashyap to portray Vijay Mallya in the movie. The film will be made with a huge vision by director Karthik K, who will present Vijay Mallya in all of his flamboyance. According to a person familiar with the situation, the scale will also be large because of all the flights, charters, parties, and controversies that would make for a hot narrative. The source also stated that more important players in Vijay Mallya's life will be arrested shortly. To play Mallya in the movie, Kashyap will have prosthetic makeover."

    The movie will start shooting on November 20 in Mumbai after screenings in several European countries, including the UK. The insider said that Anurag Kashyap's character will be portrayed as leading a king-size lifestyle, complete with boat parties, pricey automobiles, and much more.

    The film begins production on November 20 in Mumbai, and schedules will then begin in several European nations, including the UK. The purpose is to reflect on his contentious past and highlight his way of living after leaving India.

    File No. 323 is the movie's name, and Karthik K will be directing it. Kalol Das, Mihir Mutta, Prateebha Vyas, and Vakil Khan are the producers of File No. 323. It will have a significant theatrical release in 2023. Casting is now being done for the roles of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

