    Signature trailer out: Manoj Palodan's Malayalam movie on Attappadi tribal taluka of Kerala

    Signature movie will show the life of the Attappadi tribal taluka of Kerala. The film received a U certificate from the Central Film Board of Certification.

    Signature trailer out: Manoj Palodan's Malayalam movie on Attappadi tribal taluka of Kerala
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 6:48 PM IST

    With his upcoming film, Signature, director Manoj Palodan has made an exciting comeback. The crowd had already praised the teaser for the Signature. The Central Film Board of Certification just awarded the project a U rating. 

    Among the important actors in Manoj Palodan's film Signature are Tiny Tom, Karthik Ramakrishnan, Alphy Panjikaran, Balachandran Chullikkadu, Chembil Ashokan, and Shaju Sridhar.

    Along with them, the film will also include thirty tribals. The producers of Signature are Libin Paul Akara, Jessie George, and Arun Varghese Thattil under the direction of Sanjose Creations. The soundtrack for this Manoj Palodan-directed movie was composed by Sumesh Parameshwar, while Babu Thattil CMI penned the script. The production company has released the Signature's official trailer.

    The teaser and the feature trailer for Signature are similar. The audience was riveted by the 2-minute trailer's compelling music and graphics. The subscribers responded well to the sight.

    A user wrote “Congrats to the entire crew of SIGNATURE. And wishes and prayers for its success. The cast does seem to be fitting enough. The storyline looks great from the trailer. May it be laurelled by viewers’ support." Another social media user wrote, “Trailer looks interesting! Eagerly waiting for watching the movie! All the best to the entire crew!"

    With the gripping teaser out, internet users eagerly await the movie's arrival to see what surprises are in store for them. The Signature storyline combines aspects of love, retaliation, and daily living in the Attappadi tribal taluka of Kerala.

    Attappadi’s jungles served as the location for all of the filming. The National Award-winning folksinger Nanjiyamma, who gained popularity after performing as a playback singer in the 2020 movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, will also appear in the Malayalam film.

