Alia Bhatt in versatile roles: Gucci global ambassador to Raha's mother

Alia Bhatt juggles her flourishing career with newfound motherhood. Gucci's global ambassador prioritizes her daughter and reveals her daily routine. She is currently basking in the glory of her latest success RRKPK and debut hollywood movie opposite Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone--by Amrita Ghosh

In recent times, Alia Bhatt's career trajectory continues to ascend, while she also savors a joyous phase in her personal life. The actress tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 and subsequently embraced motherhood, welcoming their baby girl Raha. Despite her unwavering commitment to her professional commitments, Alia Bhatt ensures she allocates substantial attention and care to her family, particularly her daughter. In a recent video presented by the luxury brand Gucci, Alia Bhatt unveiled intriguing insights into her day-to-day routine.

Functioning as the global brand ambassador for Gucci, Alia Bhatt candidly shared aspects of her life with her fervent fans and followers in a special video segment dubbed '21 with Gucci'. During this exclusive feature, Bhatt drew a card that bore a thought-provoking question: "What is the one thing you must do every day?" Responding to this inquiry, she disclosed that her daily priorities have undergone a significant shift. Previously centered around her workout regimen, her focus has now evolved dramatically since the arrival of her daughter, Raha. Presently, her entire world revolves around her daughter.

Reflecting on this shift, Alia Bhatt articulated, "Now my life has changed a lot. I have a little baby, my daughter. So I think the one thing I must do every day as long as I'm with her, is to give her a big tight hug and a big kiss. Not once, but many times throughout the day," a testimony to her devoted motherly affection.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu shares heartfelt bedtime ritual with daughter Devi, husband Karan Singh Grover; WATCH video

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is basking in the glory of her recent film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani," in which she stars alongside Ranveer Singh. This cinematic offering, directed by Karan Johar, also features notable talents such as Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. In addition to her domestic achievements, Alia Bhatt marked her Hollywood debut with "Heart of Stone," where she shares the screen with Gal Gadot. Looking ahead, her upcoming projects include "Jee Le Zaraa," where she will be seen alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. This venture marks the return of Farhan Akhtar to the directorial realm. Reports also suggest her involvement in discussions with director Vasan Balan for an upcoming action-packed thriller.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari

Alia Bhatt's professional trajectory continues to rise while she revels in the joys of her personal life. As a mother and an accomplished actress, she strikes a balance between her familial duties and her career pursuits, captivating the hearts of her fans and admirers alike.