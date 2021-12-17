Alia Bhatt disobeyed quarantine rules; BMC to file FIR against Brahmastra actor (Details Inside)

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who was in Delhi to promote from upcoming film Brahmastra with her co-star/beau Ranbir Kapoor and friend/ director Ayan Mukerji is under BMC radar. Yes, according to reports, Alia has allegedly violated quarantine rules.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health committee Chairperson has confirmed the news to a news agency that he has given instructions to local municipal officers to look into the case and take required steps.

It happened due to the sudden COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and among the Bollywood celebrities. Hence, the authorities have set new guidelines to stop the further spread. Lately, Alia Bhatt has allegedly violated quarantine rules and BMC health committee Chairperson Rajul Patel has said, “I have ordered the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Public Health Department to file an FIR against Alia Bhatt for violating home isolation norms. She is a role model for a lot of many people, she should have acted responsibly. Rules are the same for all.”

The latest report suggests that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to file an FIR against Alia for violating COVID-19 norms. Alia Bhatt was supposed to self-quarantine herself for 14 days, but she went to Delhi. Alia is now back in the Bay.

On the other side, Kareena Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 on December 13 and is under home quarantine. Her friend Amrita Arora is also doing the same. 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' stars Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan are also tested COVID 19. Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter are also positive; BMC has declared Kapoor's Juhu building containment zone.



