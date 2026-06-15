Ali Fazal shares how his series 'Raakh' left a deep emotional impact on him, revealing that playing Sub-Inspector Jayprakash was an intense experience. The show, inspired by the Ranga-Billa case, also stars Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir.

Actor Ali Fazal, who is known for his impactful roles in 'Fukrey', 'Mirzapur', 'Kandahar', among others, has shared how his series 'Raakh' left a deep emotional impact on him, revealing that reading the script took him through a range of emotions that stayed with him throughout his portrayal of Jayprakash.

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Set in late-1970s Delhi, the show revolves around the aftermath of a brutal crime that leaves families devastated and an entire city living in fear, with Fazal essaying the role of a Sub-Inspector Jayprakash. It is loosely inspired by the infamous Ranga-Billa case that shocked India in 1978.

Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi, the investigative thriller features Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, along with Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

Emotional Toll of the Script

Reflecting on the emotions evoked by the story, Fazal said that the experience began long before the cameras started rolling. By the time we reached the set, I kept them limited to Jayprakash (his character in the web show) because there was a great need for it there," he told ANI.

Portraying Sub-Inspector Jayprakash

Speaking about his character, Fazal shared that Jayprakash is someone who never lets his emotions come out easily while focusing on a larger purpose. "He too is such a person who cannot show much and tries to keep everything inside himself because he has to solve this. It's a bigger problem to solve, bigger things to achieve, the next thing and the next thing," he added.

The actor admitted that maintaining the emotional intensity of the role was not always easy. However, he credited the creative team for helping him navigate the character's internal struggles. "If I look at it from that perspective, I think I was saved. But there were some difficulties in keeping the turmoil there. For that, my directors and my writers helped a lot," he said.

A Lasting Impact

When asked whether Jayprakash would stay with him long after the project, Fazal said he believes the character will leave a lasting impact. "It will. I think it will. In retrospect, I think it will," he said.

Balancing the Emotional Demands

The actor also revealed how he balanced the emotional demands of the role while shooting. "Right now, I am being very candid and easy about it and even on the set, that's my way of dealing with things. During breaks, I jolt myself out. I just start joking around or talking, or find the next person I can speak to about the most trivial thing, food or anything. It's important to do that," he shared.

'Every character requires a certain process'

Fazal further noted that he does not follow a fixed method for every role and believes each character requires a unique approach. "I think every character requires a certain process. So, I don't commit to one thing," he said.

'Raakh' is out on Prime Video. (ANI)