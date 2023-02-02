Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's energetic dance moves on Main Khiladi wins hearts of fans

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's energetic and smooth dance moves on Main Khiladi have been winning the hearts of fans on Instagram.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    Now the die-hard Akkians who have been waiting to witness the comeback of the global bollywood superstar with a bang on the celluloid, can get happier and more excited. Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming film Selfiee in 2023 is the eagerly awaited film for global Akshay fans. This news will surely bring a smile to the faces of bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs.

    After teasing fans and netizens with the song still in last year, Akshay Kumar fans can get excited now. The global Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar starrer highly-awaited actioner-dramedy entertainer film Selfiee much-awaited song 'Main Khiladi' starring Emraan Hashmi alongside him got released yesterday. Ever since then, the fans have been showering love on Akshay Kumar.

    Now Akshay Kumar taking to his official Instagram handle and dropped a new video of himself grooving to the iconic dance moves with global Bollywood star Tiger Shroff on Main Khiladi revisited remake version from Selfiee.

    His funny and heart-warming caption for the post read, "So @tigerjackieshroff played #MainKhiladi with me. And this happened. How about you make a #MainKhiladi reel with your bestie? I will repost."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    This song is a remixed version of the iconic song Main Khiladi Tu Anari. After watching Akshay and Emraan Hashmi in the original video, it is indeed a visual treat to watch the Padman actor dance with Tiger. Both of them are twinning in black attires. Tiger is wearing a black vest over black cargo pants and boots. Akshay is wearing a black shirt over black pants. Both the actors look stylish and perfectly match their steps. After watching this video, fans took to the comments section. They hailed Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff for matching steps perfectly and acing the moves with such fitness in this age for global bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

    "Jitne bhi hero hai koi dancer hoga koi smart Dikhta hoga Koi bodybuilder hoga Koi action hoga per ine Sabhi chij Me Perfect sem ..tiger shroff he," said a fan. "Akshay sir kitne fit hai abhi bhi, tiger ke saath dance kar rahe hai. Dono ki same lag rahi hai," said another fan. "Woah! Superb! Let me tell you, your energy still is better than even Tiger. I love that movie and songs," a fan added. "Wow. so good super duper. My two favorites, Akshay and Tiger, brilliant. I love this. Omg," added a fan. "The duo we did not think we needed. But okay," said a fan.

