    Main Khiladi Song OUT: Witness Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi with their smooth dance moves from Selfiee

    After teasing the fans and netizens with the posters and video teaser of the song, makers have dropped the much-awaited song 'Main Khiladi' from the family entertainer Selfiee.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 1, 2023, 3:49 PM IST

    Now the die-hard Akkians who have been waiting to witness the comeback of the global bollywood superstar with a bang on the celluloid, can get happier and more excited. Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee in 2023 is the eagerly awaited film for global Akshay Kumar fans. This news will surely bring a smile to the faces of bollywood lovers and film connoisseurs. 

    After teasing fans and netizens with the song still in last year, Akshay Kumar fans can get excited now. The global Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar starrer highly-awaited actioner-dramedy entertainer film Selfiee much-awaited song 'Main Khiladi' starring Emraan Hashmi alongside him is out now.

    The excitement for Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming actioner-entertainer film Selfiee is at an all-time high. The much-awaited song, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, is a remake of the cult classic song of the same name, released almost twenty-nine years back. The original starred Akshay and Saif in the lead. Its revisited version with Akshay and Emraan has been dropped by the makers today.

    The song starts with the familiar tune of oooo. Then we see Akshay Kumar's smashing entry on the floor. The first stanza of Main Khiladi, has lyrics, "Ladki dekhi, munh se, seeti baje haath se taali. Saala, aaila, uff maa, aai ga, pori aali aali. Main Khiladi, Tu Anari. Main Anari, Tu Khiladi," has energetic and foot-tapping dance moves done with finesse and perfection by both Akshay and Emraan. We also see Diana and Nushrratt's fluid dance moves in order to match the iconic dance moves of Akshay Kumar in the song.

    The Main Khiladi song is out now. You can also watch it here.

    Akshay Kumar's upcoming and highly-anticipated film is Selfiee. Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Driving License. The film has an ensemble star cast featuring some of the best actors like Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
