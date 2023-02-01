Main Khiladi starring Akshay, Emraan from Selfiee out now; fans hail, 'The OG Khiladi Is Back'

After teasing the fans and netizens with the posters and video teaser of the song, makers have dropped the much-awaited song 'Main Khiladi' starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi from the family entertainer Selfiee.

The excitement for Akshay Kumar starrer upcoming actioner-entertainer film Selfiee is at an all-time high. The much-awaited song, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, is a remake of the cult classic song of the same name, released almost twenty-nine years back. The original starred Akshay and Saif in the lead. Its revisited version with Akshay and Emraan has been dropped by the makers today.

"The OG Khiladi Is Back After 29 Years with #Mainkhiladi Pure Mass Energetic Dance Number With Powerful Energetic Expression. King Khiladi nailed it with his performance. I feel like dancing after listening to the song #AkshayKumar," said a fan. "Main Khiladi Tu Anari Song Out...The energy Level Of Akshay Sir is Unmatchable. Cinema Halls Mein Nachne ka Time Aa Raha hai!!," said another fan. "#MainKhiladi song is absolutely fire. And it will break many YouTube records for sure #Selfiee in cinemas from 24th February," a fan added. "What a mind boggling song this is. #AkshayKumar is back with a bang. Probably the best song of the year. The way they execute this remake, it feels nostalgic. Akshay's energy is the same as OF. Emran and Akshay together are a blast. Diana and Nushrat look so good. #MainKhiladi," a fan shared.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming and highly-anticipated film is Selfiee. Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam hit Driving License. The film has an ensemble star cast featuring some of the best actors like Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The film releases in theatres on February 24, 2023.

