    Gruesome discovery: 5 skeletons missing their hand, feet found under Hitler's military HQ in Poland (WATCH)

    Under the former residence of Nazi war criminal Hermann Goring at Hitler’s Wolf’s Lair military headquarters in present-day Poland, amateur archaeologists recently uncovered five human skeletons lacking hands and feet.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2024, 7:28 PM IST

    The discovery occurred during excavations near the northeastern town of Kętrzyn, where Nazi leaders frequently stayed during World War II. Believed to be the remains of a family, the skeletons raise numerous questions, such as the victims' identities, the circumstances of their burial, and whether Goring was aware of their presence while residing in the house.

    The brick structure, nestled in a wooded area of the former Nazi Wolfsschanze, has been reclaimed by nature. Despite previous research efforts, this chilling find adds a layer of mystery to the historical site. Reported first by Der Spiegel, the investigation involved a team of German and Polish history enthusiasts.

    Oktavian Bartoszewski, the publisher of the magazine "Relikte der Geschichte" (Relics of History), mentioned that the Gdańsk-based team Fundacja Latebra has been working at the site for years, frequently uncovering mundane household items like crockery and tools.

    In the era of dark tourism, Fundacja Latebra stands out as one of the few organizations granted explicit permission to carry out archaeological excavations at the Wolf’s Lair. This site, drawing over 200,000 visitors annually, holds significant historical interest.

    Bartoszewski has shared a YouTube video detailing the project. He expressed astonishment as the team stumbled upon a skull approximately 10cm beneath the surface in February while searching for buried wooden flooring within the home, which had been destroyed by fire in 1945. Without hesitation, the team promptly informed the local police.

    “After the administrators of the site and forensic scientists gained an overview and nothing pointed to a recent crime, it was decided to lay the skeleton bare,” Bartoszewski said.

    Upon further excavation, five skeletons were uncovered. Subsequent analysis revealed that among them were three adults, a teenager, and a baby.

    “That was the most horrible thing we found,” he said of the newborn. “They were all lying next to each other, in the same direction.”

    None of the skeletons showed any traces of clothing or personal items, suggesting they were likely stripped before burial. While it's plausible that the hand and foot bones had decomposed due to their delicate nature, the possibility of amputation couldn't be dismissed.

    There's widespread speculation regarding whether Goring was aware of the bodies buried beneath his residence or if they were placed there post-war. German media have suggested the family might have been victims of a mass killing, potentially by Nazis but not exclusively. Polish prosecutors have initiated an investigation.

    The Wolf’s Lair served as a fortified and secluded complex where senior Nazis, including Hitler, Goring, Martin Bormann, Wilhelm Keitel, and Alfred Jodl, strategized military campaigns and orchestrated the Holocaust atrocities.

    Hitler's presence at the Wolf’s Lair during the war exceeded any other location. Notably, it was the setting for the failed 20 July 1944 coup, orchestrated by Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg, who attempted to assassinate Hitler with a bomb concealed in a briefcase.

    Goring, Hitler's appointed deputy and head of the Luftwaffe, faced trial at Nuremberg and took his own life with cyanide in 1946, just before his scheduled execution.

