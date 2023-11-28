Akshara Singh joins Jan Suraaj Party: Bhojpuri Actress to contest Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh may run in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after actively joining politics with the Jan Suraaj Party. She is the highest-paid actors in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Akshara Singh, a well-known Bhojpuri film actor, joined Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj campaign on November 27 and is likely planning to compete in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Akshara mentioned her potential political aspirations: "If fate allows and I receive the affection and backing of the people, I might consider contesting the elections, but only time will reveal that. Observing Prashant Kishor's vigorous campaign over the last 15 months has left a strong impression on me. His education and progressive vision for the youth and society influenced my decision. Currently, I'm joining a campaign, not affiliating with any specific political party," she stressed to reporters in Patna.

"As a daughter of Bihar, I'm eager to contribute towards the progress and advancement of the State," she said her enthusiasm for serving her home state.

According to sources close to Ms. Singh, she recently met with Mr. Kishor and is thinking about running in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. There is conjecture that she would face another notable Bhojpuri film star in the Ara (Bhojpur) seat, which is currently held by Union Minister R.K. Singh.

There is speculation in political circles that Ms Singh might run from either the Jehanabad or Patna Sahib seats. "All of these details will emerge over time, and updates will be shared through social media," Ms Singh told reporters.

Akshara Singh is regarded as one of the highest-paid performers in the Bhojpuri film business, having acted in films such as Saugadh Ganga Maiya Ki, Dhadkan, Love Marriage, Maa Tujhe Salaam, and Tabadala, among others. Her appearances in popular music videos have greatly increased her following base among Bhojpuri-speaking audiences.

Akshara Singh's potential entry into politics adds another interesting dimension to the realm of entertainment personalities transitioning into public service, joining the league of Bhojpuri actors turned politicians like Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua', who have all contested Lok Sabha elections and are currently BJP MPs.