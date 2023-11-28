Who is Lin Laishram? Randeep Hooda to marry Manipuri actor, model in Imphal

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram will marry in a small ceremony in Manipur on November 29. The couple prayed at two temples in Imphal before their wedding.

Randeep Hooda and his family travelled to Imphal to marry his love, Lin Laishram, a Manipuri model and performer. On November 29, the pair will marry in an Imphal ceremony. The couple visited two temples before the wedding: Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee.The couple asking for blessings before embarking on a new chapter in their life has gone viral on social media.



Randeep Hooda announced his wedding to Lin Laishram in an Instagram post. The pair revealed details about their forthcoming wedding on November 29 in Imphal, followed by a celebration in Mumbai.

Hooda voiced his desire for peace in Manipur and the globe, and confirmed that the Bollywood business will be represented entirely by him at the wedding.

The pair was seen in the viral video visiting Imphal's Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee temples to seek blessings before their wedding.



Hooda conveyed his hope for a happy married life in a statement to the reporters gathered there after asking blessings. He said, "Peace for Manipur, peace everywhere in the world and happy married life."

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda are getting married. The pair revealed their wedding date in a joint statement. They further stated that the event will be held in Imphal. The performers also drew connections between Mahabharat and the marriage of Arjun and Chitrangada.

The statement shared by Randeep read, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on November 29 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep(sic)”

Lin, 47, and Randeep, 47, went to Instagram to disclose information about their upcoming wedding in Lin's homeland, followed by a banquet in Mumbai for their film business pals.

Lin, who has been in films such as 'Mary Kom,' 'Rangoon,' and the most recent 'Jaane Jan.,' is also an entrepreneur. Randeep will appear in the forthcoming film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.