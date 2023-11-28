Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Lin Laishram? Randeep Hooda to marry Manipuri actor, model in Imphal

    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram will marry in a small ceremony in Manipur on November 29. The couple prayed at two temples in Imphal before their wedding.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Randeep Hooda and his family travelled to Imphal to marry his love, Lin Laishram, a Manipuri model and performer. On November 29, the pair will marry in an Imphal ceremony. The couple visited two temples before the wedding: Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee.The couple asking for blessings before embarking on a new chapter in their life has gone viral on social media.
     

    article_image2

    Randeep Hooda announced his wedding to Lin Laishram in an Instagram post. The pair revealed details about their forthcoming wedding on November 29 in Imphal, followed by a celebration in Mumbai.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hooda voiced his desire for peace in Manipur and the globe, and confirmed that the Bollywood business will be represented entirely by him at the wedding.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The pair was seen in the viral video visiting Imphal's Ipudhou Marjing Khubamlen and Shri Shri Govindajee temples to seek blessings before their wedding.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hooda conveyed his hope for a happy married life in a statement to the reporters gathered there after asking blessings. He said, "Peace for Manipur, peace everywhere in the world and happy married life."

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda are getting married. The pair revealed their wedding date in a joint statement. They further stated that the event will be held in Imphal. The performers also drew connections between Mahabharat and the marriage of Arjun and Chitrangada.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The statement shared by Randeep read, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on November 29 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep(sic)”

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lin, 47, and Randeep, 47, went to Instagram to disclose information about their upcoming wedding in Lin's homeland, followed by a banquet in Mumbai for their film business pals.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lin, who has been in films such as 'Mary Kom,' 'Rangoon,' and the most recent 'Jaane Jan.,' is also an entrepreneur. Randeep will appear in the forthcoming film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt turns 35; calls herself 'blessed' [PICTURES] ATG

    Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt turns 35; calls herself 'blessed' [PICTURES]

    Salman Khan's hilarious encounter with fan creating 'Pathaan'-'Tiger' goes viral - Watch SHG

    Salman Khan's hilarious encounter with fan creating 'Pathaan'-'Tiger' goes viral - Watch

    Animal Telangana minister Malla Reddy courts controversy at pre-release event; says 'Telugu will rule...'' ATG

    Animal: Telangana minister Malla Reddy courts controversy at pre-release event; says 'Telugu will rule...''

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande threatens husband Vicky Jain for THIS reason says, 'I will leave the house if..' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande threatens husband Vicky Jain for THIS reason says, 'I will leave the house if..'

    Thalaivar 171: Sivakarthikeyan is likely to join Rajinikanth's mega-budget film; read details RBA

    Thalaivar 171: Sivakarthikeyan is likely to join Rajinikanth's mega-budget film; read details

    Recent Stories

    Basketball LeBron James sets new NBA record for all-time minutes played amid Lakers' tough loss osf

    LeBron James sets new NBA record for all-time minutes played amid Lakers' tough loss

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita to Mannara, this week's nominated contestants RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita to Mannara, this week's nominated contestants

    Kerala High Court orders re-count on Kerala Varma Union Chairman election rkn

    Kerala High Court orders re-count on Kerala Varma Union Chairman election

    Kerala MVD to slap Rs 5000 fine for each violation including modification of vehicles anr

    Kerala MVD to slap Rs 5000 fine for each violation including modification of vehicles

    Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt turns 35; calls herself 'blessed' [PICTURES] ATG

    Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt turns 35; calls herself 'blessed' [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon