Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kaun Banega Crorepati: 15-year-old Mayank hails as youngest crorepati, wins Rs 1 crore

    Mayank not only answered the Rs 1 Crore question correctly, but he also became the youngest to attempt the Rs 7 Crore question. 

    Kaun Banega Crorepati: 15-year-old Mayank hails as youngest crorepati, wins Rs 1 crore RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    The new episodes of Amitabh Bachchan's hit show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' will be extra special since the show will crown the season's youngest crorepati. KBC added a KBC 15 junior special in the new season to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Kaun Banega Crorepati 2023 features bright children from throughout the country participating.

    15-year-old Mayank creates history

    Mayank has made history by becoming the KBC 2023's youngest crorepati. The 15-year-old hails from the Haryana town of Mahendragarh and became the youngest crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 after winning Rs 1 crore. He not only answered the Rs 1 Crore question correctly, but he also became the youngest to attempt the Rs 7 Crore question. 

    Who is Mayank?

    Mayank, who is in seventh grade, amazed Amitabh Bachchan with his expertise. Big B was blown away by the way the young genius addressed each KBC 15 question in the hot seat. In KBC season 15, the 'Deewar' actor appreciated his abilities, noting that he loved the way he dealt with each issue before locking the specific response. "How has Mayank gained so much knowledge?" Senior Bachchan even asked Mayank's father. In response to the actor, his father joked, "What can I say about it? Even his professors are perplexed when Mayank asks what they will teach him and his classmates in two days!"

    KBC special episode

    The two special episodes will air at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 27, and Tuesday, November 28 on Sony Entertainment Television. While Mayank has already won Rs 1 crore, it is yet to watch if he will answer the Rs 7 crore question.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IFFI 2023: 'Women are no more defined by their relationship with men', says actress Vidya Balan ATG

    IFFI 2023: 'Women are no more defined by their relationship with men', says actress Vidya Balan

    Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt turns 35; calls herself 'blessed' [PICTURES] ATG

    Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt turns 35; calls herself 'blessed' [PICTURES]

    Salman Khan's hilarious encounter with fan creating 'Pathaan'-'Tiger' goes viral - Watch SHG

    Salman Khan's hilarious encounter with fan creating 'Pathaan'-'Tiger' goes viral - Watch

    Animal Telangana minister Malla Reddy courts controversy at pre-release event; says 'Telugu will rule...'' ATG

    Animal: Telangana minister Malla Reddy courts controversy at pre-release event; says 'Telugu will rule...''

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande threatens husband Vicky Jain for THIS reason says, 'I will leave the house if..' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande threatens husband Vicky Jain for THIS reason says, 'I will leave the house if..'

    Recent Stories

    Power cut scheduled in Bengaluru for November 29; check area details vkp

    Power cut scheduled in Bengaluru for November 29; check area details

    IFFI 2023: 'Women are no more defined by their relationship with men', says actress Vidya Balan ATG

    IFFI 2023: 'Women are no more defined by their relationship with men', says actress Vidya Balan

    Bengaluru receives Rs 7 crore allocation for 287 km 'Ring Rail' project; check details vkp

    Bengaluru receives Rs 7 crore allocation for 287 km 'Ring Rail' project; check details

    Who is Lin Laishram? Randeep Hooda to marry Manipuri actor, model in Imphal RBA

    Who is Lin Laishram? Randeep Hooda to marry Manipuri actor, model in Imphal

    Basketball LeBron James sets new NBA record for all-time minutes played amid Lakers' tough loss osf

    LeBron James sets new NBA record for all-time minutes played amid Lakers' tough loss

    Recent Videos

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon