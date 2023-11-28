Kaun Banega Crorepati: 15-year-old Mayank hails as youngest crorepati, wins Rs 1 crore

Mayank not only answered the Rs 1 Crore question correctly, but he also became the youngest to attempt the Rs 7 Crore question.

The new episodes of Amitabh Bachchan's hit show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' will be extra special since the show will crown the season's youngest crorepati. KBC added a KBC 15 junior special in the new season to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Kaun Banega Crorepati 2023 features bright children from throughout the country participating.

15-year-old Mayank creates history

Mayank has made history by becoming the KBC 2023's youngest crorepati. The 15-year-old hails from the Haryana town of Mahendragarh and became the youngest crorepati of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 after winning Rs 1 crore. He not only answered the Rs 1 Crore question correctly, but he also became the youngest to attempt the Rs 7 Crore question.

Who is Mayank?

Mayank, who is in seventh grade, amazed Amitabh Bachchan with his expertise. Big B was blown away by the way the young genius addressed each KBC 15 question in the hot seat. In KBC season 15, the 'Deewar' actor appreciated his abilities, noting that he loved the way he dealt with each issue before locking the specific response. "How has Mayank gained so much knowledge?" Senior Bachchan even asked Mayank's father. In response to the actor, his father joked, "What can I say about it? Even his professors are perplexed when Mayank asks what they will teach him and his classmates in two days!"

KBC special episode

The two special episodes will air at 9 p.m. on Monday, November 27, and Tuesday, November 28 on Sony Entertainment Television. While Mayank has already won Rs 1 crore, it is yet to watch if he will answer the Rs 7 crore question.