Teaser for 'Simulacra' starring Akshara Haasan and Satyajeet Dubey is out. The sci-fi film is set in a near-future where memories can be rewritten via neural chips. It will premiere exclusively on Waves OTT on July 17.

The teaser of actors Akshara Haasan and Satyajeet Dubey's film 'Simulacra' was unveiled on Thursday.

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Set in an imminent near-future where human lives are governed by neural brain chips, Simulacra explores a world where tech giants allow people to tailor, rewrite, or completely erase their personal memories. The plot follows two pedestrians, Nayan (Satyajeet Dubey) and Nivi (Akshara Haasan), who cross paths in a society increasingly reliant on transhumanism, read a press note.

Director and Cast on Exploring 'Simulacra's' Themes

Speaking about the project, director Pankaj Sawant said, "We are living in a hyper-real world where it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between what is authentic and what is artificial. If we can no longer completely rely on our subjective memories, nor trust objective physical records like diaries, photographs, and videos, how does one find the truth?"

Akshara Haasan, playing Nivi, shared: "Nivi is a very different character that I've played. This time I feel it required a different maturity level as a person and therefore a character. With how layered the story is, I discovered a side of me as an actor and got to explore emotions and complexities of emotions colliding. It challenged me as an actor. I truly enjoyed performing the character Nivi."

Satyajeet Dubey, playing Nayan, added: "What intrigued me about Simulacra, was the film's exploration of objective and subjective reality, identity, relationships, and how technology increasingly blurs the lines between what's real and what's perceived. Those themes feel quite relevant today, especially in the age of AI. I found his (director Pankaj Sawant's) intent to tell this story and his eagerness to bring it to life really inspiring, and I felt compelled to be part of that journey." The film will premiere exclusively on Waves OTT on July 17.