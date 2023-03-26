Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Bhojpuri actresses Amrapali Dubey, Rani Chatterjee and others pay tributes

    Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found hanged in a hotel room. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem examination by police.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Akanksha Dubey, a well-known actress in the Bhojpuri film business, was discovered dead in a hotel room in Sarnath, Varanasi. The actress from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi reportedly committed suicide. She was 25 years old. After the unfortunate news, various Bhojpuri industry stars, including Rani Chatterjee, Amrapali Dubey, Vinay Anand, and others, have expressed their condolences to Akanksha.

    Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee shared a photo of Akanksha on Instagram. She also wrote, “Can’t believe seeing this news. What should I write, it is not right to end your life like this. May your soul find peace wherever it is, which it could not find in this world, it could find in heaven. It is hurting a lot! Om Shanti! #rip #aakanshadubey".

    Also Read: Who was Akanksha Dubey? Bhojpuri actress commits suicide in Varanasi hotel- report

    Poonam Dubey took to her Instagram stories to wrote, “Gussa, narazgi ya kaam ka stress but family se badh kar kuch nahi hota. Jo bhi hua galat hua. Bhagwan tumhari aatma ko shanti pradaan kare aur tumhare parivar ko sehen shakti de!"

    Actor Vinay Anand extended his condolences with Akanksha Dubey’s picture. He wrote,"Bhojpuri kalakaar akansha Dubey ji ne suicide kiya , abhi pata chala , sunkar dukh huwa , humne kabhi sath kaam nahi kiya , jahan tak yaad hai , is ke peeche ki wajah kya hai yeh pata nahi chala , zaroor Janna chahoonga ki wajah kya hai , ishwar aatama ko Shanti dein , Hari om 🙏".

    Also Read: (WATCH) Akanksha Dubey last video: Bhojpuri actress found dead in Varanasi

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vinay Anand (@vinayanand786)

    Popular actress Amrapali Dubey posted a selfie with Akanksha on her Instagram handle. She wrote in the caption in Hindi, “Mujhe Tumhare Saath Khichwayi Har Tasveer Sirf Tumhari Uplabdhiyon Mein Istemaal Karni Thi Beta!"

    Pakkhi Hegde shared a picture of Akanksha on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “Om Shanti(with broken heart emojis)".

    Akansha Dubey tweeted a video of herself belly dancing to the popular Bhojpuri song 'Hilor Maare' on Saturday. "Just try #akanshadubey," she said in the caption. The actress can be seen filming herself in front of a mirror wearing a black top and blue trousers throughout the video. She remained smiling as she grooved and showed off her dance talents.

    Previously, she appeared in films like Veeron Ke Veer, Meri Jung Mera Faisla, Fighter King, and Kasam Paida Karne Waale Ki Part 2.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
