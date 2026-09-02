Ajay Devgn's new untitled horror thriller, directed by Rohit Jugraj, has officially gone on floors. The film is produced by Devgn Films and Panorama Studios. Meanwhile, the actor is also preparing for 'Drishyam 3', set to release in 2026.

Actor Ajay Devgn-led horror thriller has officially gone on floors, with the 'Singham' star announcing the commencement of the yet-to-be-titled project on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared the news and expressed excitement about the upcoming film, which is directed by Rohit Jugraj and jointly produced by Devgn Films and Panorama Studios. "Darr ka mahaul...hone wala hai. Our untitled horror thriller officially goes on floors today. Directed by @rohitjugraj. A @devgnfilms & @panorama_studios Production. @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk @danishdevgn @sanju_r_joshi #DevgnFilms #PanoramaStudios #Muhurat #UntitledFilm," 'Singham' actor wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Headlined by Ajay Devgn and directed by Rohit Jugraj, the film promises to "transport audiences into a haunting new world of mystery, fear and suspense." The project is jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

'Drishyam 3' details and release date revealed

Meanwhile, Ajay is gearing up for the release of 'Drishyam 3'.

Writer and director Abhishek Pathak is all set to take 'Drishyam The Conclusion' forward, where the second part ends with a fresh story and an entirely new screenplay, building towards a grand finale that brings the characters, conflicts and unanswered questions of the franchise together.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, 'Drishyam The Conclusion' is all set to release theatrically on October 2, 2026.

Alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Sriya Saran will be reprising their roles from the previous films, while Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat have joined the cast in new roles. (ANI)