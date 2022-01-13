Ajay Devgn in Kerala's famous Sabarimala Temple; did actor followed one month ritual? Read this

Ajay Devgn goes on a pilgrimage to Kerala's famous Sabarimala temple. Reports suggest that Ajay had followed all rituals for nearly a month.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn visits Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. The actor is also set to shoot the Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi (2019). He reportedly observed month-long pre-pilgrimage rituals ahead of his visit to Sabrimala temple.

Ajay Devgn took to his social media page to post a video of himself dressed in black and wrote, “Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa 🙏.”

Reports suggest Ajay Devgn has spoken about visiting Sabarimala to many of his friends about the rituals he has to follow for a month. A source close to the actor says, “Ajay followed quite a few traditions, which is required for a month or so. He donned an all-black outfit all the time, no cut hair or nails or shave for a month.”

According to the temple's official website, a pilgrimage to Sabarimala is about testing senses and leading a simple life for a month.

Ajay went to Sabarimala with his cousins Vikrant and Dharmendra. Both Ajay's cousins followed the same rituals as Ajay. During this time, all three, including Ajay, have only vegetarian food without garlic/onion and slept on a mat on the floor. They did the Ayyappa Pooja twice a day and walked barefoot wherever he went. No deo or perfume were used during that time. And no alcohol.

Talking about the movie, in early 2020, Ajay Devgn has announced that he would be doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. “Yes, I’m doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021," said Ajay. However, the filming got delayed due to a pandemic and today (January 13) will do on the floors.