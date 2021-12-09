  • Facebook
    RRR Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli promise a never-seen-before theatre experience

    First Published Dec 9, 2021, 4:05 PM IST
    The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR was launched in Mumbai on Thursday amidst much fanfare. The launch event was attended by the filmmaker himself along with Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

    The wait for the period drama of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ is finally over as the glimpses of the film are out with the movie’s trailer which was launched in Mumbai on Thursday.

    SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated film, which has a startling lineup of actors including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, saw the release of its trailer, bringing much delight to the fans.

    The thrill around the iconic spectacle featuring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan and Ram Charan, has increased drastically as it has been a topic of intense discussion ever since the magnum opus film was announced.

    Similar to the prior assets of the movie, the trailer showcased the new avatars of the artists. The four actors – Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan and Ram Charan have moved the hearts of everyone as the actors have roared on the screen with their magnificent acting, fiery looks and fascinating roles.

    The scenic locations, brilliant cinematography and patriotic scenes are truly unrivalled. The film’s trailer gives glimpses of the captivating ride in-store and has built the expectation further for the viewers wanting more.

    A grand event was succeeded after the fantabulous trailer launch that has left everyone in awe of the film already.

    The ‘Bahubali’ director’s upcoming film is a fictitious story about two Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama. These two men are the ones who fought against the Nizam of Hyderabad and the British Raj, respectively.

    Apart from this, to keep the excitement up among the audiences, the makers of the film who dropped the trailer on Thursday, have not yet revealed many details as of now.

    Numerous details such as the characters of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have not been unveiled in the film’s trailer. In fact, the film’s song ‘Jananai’ has barely revealed information about the pictures of the characters of the film, clearing keeping the enthusiasm for the film, high.

    Once the film is released, it surely will excite the audience with the drama and action scenes, along with the emotional drive that it promises the viewers to take on.

    The film’s visuals are going to be one massive treat for the viewers as SS Rajamouli has done one of the best and perfect jobs with ‘RRR’.

    Besides Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn, the film also features actors Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

    The theatrical rights for North India have been bagged by Jayantilal Gada (PEN). The worldwide electronics rights have also been brought for the film in multiple languages. The Telugu-language period drama film, ‘RRR’ is backed by DVV Entertainments’ DVV Danayya. The film will hit the theatres near you on 7th January 2022.

