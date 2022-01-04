Was Kajol the inspiration behind daughter Nysa Devgan’s black off-shoulder? Find out

The black off-shoulder dress that Nysa Devgan flaunted recently, has her inspiration drawn from her mother, Kajol. Fans share images of the mother-daughter duo on social media.

Image: Kajol/Instagram

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgan’s latest picture in a black off-shoulder dress has created a frenzy on social media. The star kid flaunted a pretty black dress, looking nothing but stunning in the picture. Soon after the picture was circulated on social media, fans observed the real inspiration behind her off-shoulder dress.

Nysa Devgan drew her inspiration for her black dress from none other than her mother, Kajol. The dress that Nysa wore was an off-shoulder one-piece with a slit at the front. To complete her look, Kajol’s daughter carried a pistachio-green baguette and wore a chic neckpiece. She finished off the look by keeping her tresses open and opting for smokey eye make-up.

Soon, a fan account dug up some pictures from the past wherein Nysa Devgn’s mother, Kajol, was also wearing a similar dress. Kajol’s picture is supposedly from the year 2017. The mother-duo wore an off-shoulder dress, but, while Nysa’s dress had a small tie-up on the right side of her waist, Kajol’s dress was a plain off-shoulder dress. It goes without saying that it is beyond difficult to mention who nailed the attire better as the duo looked beautiful in their respective pictures.

Recently, the 90s’ famous Bollywood actress, Kajol, took to Instagram to write an emotional post on Nysa Devgan’s 18th birthday. In the post, Kajol mentioned how nervous she was at the time when Nysa was born. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, was born on April 20, 2003. The two actors also have a son, younger than Nysa, named Yug.

Previously, on a talk show of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol had spoken about the kind of mother she is. Kajol said that she was not a typical controlling parent to neither Nysa nor Yug. Kajol, in fact, said that she was obsessed with her two children.