  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Was Kajol the inspiration behind daughter Nysa Devgan’s black off-shoulder? Find out

    The black off-shoulder dress that Nysa Devgan flaunted recently, has her inspiration drawn from her mother, Kajol. Fans share images of the mother-daughter duo on social media.

    Was Kajol the inspiration behind daughter Nysa Devgan black off shoulder Find out drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 2:12 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Kajol/Instagram

    Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgan’s latest picture in a black off-shoulder dress has created a frenzy on social media. The star kid flaunted a pretty black dress, looking nothing but stunning in the picture. Soon after the picture was circulated on social media, fans observed the real inspiration behind her off-shoulder dress.

    Nysa Devgan drew her inspiration for her black dress from none other than her mother, Kajol. The dress that Nysa wore was an off-shoulder one-piece with a slit at the front. To complete her look, Kajol’s daughter carried a pistachio-green baguette and wore a chic neckpiece. She finished off the look by keeping her tresses open and opting for smokey eye make-up.

    ALSO READ: Kajol gets trolled; netizens call her thigh-high slit gown 'Halloween costume', 'fashion disaster' and more

    Soon, a fan account dug up some pictures from the past wherein Nysa Devgn’s mother, Kajol, was also wearing a similar dress. Kajol’s picture is supposedly from the year 2017. The mother-duo wore an off-shoulder dress, but, while Nysa’s dress had a small tie-up on the right side of her waist, Kajol’s dress was a plain off-shoulder dress. It goes without saying that it is beyond difficult to mention who nailed the attire better as the duo looked beautiful in their respective pictures.

    ALSO READ: Kajol reveals Ajay Devgn 'TOP-SECRET'; here's are some unknown facts about Tanhaji star

    Recently, the 90s’ famous Bollywood actress, Kajol, took to Instagram to write an emotional post on Nysa Devgan’s 18th birthday. In the post, Kajol mentioned how nervous she was at the time when Nysa was born. Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter, Nysa Devgan, was born on April 20, 2003. The two actors also have a son, younger than Nysa, named Yug.

    Previously, on a talk show of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol had spoken about the kind of mother she is. Kajol said that she was not a typical controlling parent to neither Nysa nor Yug. Kajol, in fact, said that she was obsessed with her two children.

     

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 2:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia opens up about losing 14 kg, read all details SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia opens up about losing 14 kg, read all details

    Javed Akhtar Shabana Azmi slam trolls for abusing his freedom fighter ancestor Fazl e Haq drb

    Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi slam trolls for abusing his 'freedom fighter' ancestor ‘Fazl-e-Haq’

    Hollywood Khloe Kardashian ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson paternity test results out publicly apologises to Khloe drb

    Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity test results out; publicly apologises to Khloe

    Hollywood Bachelor In Paradise star Demi Burnett talks about her mental health struggle read detail

    'Bachelor In Paradise’ star Demi Burnett, talks about her mental health struggle; read details

    Prem Chopra and wife test Covid positive, all details inside SCJ

    Prem Chopra and wife test Covid positive, all details inside

    Recent Stories

    Delhi government imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID cases gcw

    Delhi government imposes weekend curfew amid surge in COVID cases

    China Russia UK US France say spread of nuclear arms nuclear war should be avoided gcw

    China, Russia, UK, US, France say spread of nuclear arms, nuclear war should be avoided

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh to feature for India Maharaja-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh to feature for India Maharaja

    Another close aide of Akhilesh Yadav on IT radar, raids at 40 places of ACE Group builder Ajay Chaudhary-dnm

    Another close aide of Akhilesh Yadav on IT radar, raids at 40 places of ACE Group builder Ajay Chaudhary

    Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia opens up about losing 14 kg, read all details SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia opens up about losing 14 kg, read all details

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon