  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signs an interesting international project, read details

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan. She will now be doing an international project. Read complete details of the same right here.
     

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signs an interesting international project, read details
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 2:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan. She will now be seen in the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan, and has also signed an international project named The Letter. 

    To talk about The Letter it is an adaptation of Isheeta Ganguly’s musical theatre Three Women and shall mark her directorial film debut. During an interview with News 18, she had said that the project has been confirmed and that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing the role of the main protagonist in the movie. She also said that while the play was called Three Women, they were changing the name and titled the film as The Letter. This was because the movie was based around the Letter of Kadambari Devi who was Tagore’s sister-in-law. She is delighted that Aishwarya loved the script and will be featured.

    Isheeta further said that the film had been adapted into a modern-day context. She had said that the musical theatre that he had written and directed was crafted on the evolution of two protagonists from Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s novellas — The Home And The World and The Empty Nest (Bimala and Charu) along with a 21st-century spin given to Kadambari Devi, a Sex and The City-esque ghost character. For the movie, she has adapted the story into the modern-day context and made it into a mother-daughter story. Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Aardhya, Abhishek Bachchan's recent photos from Maldives will make you crave for vacation

    The Letter was supposed to be a Hindi movie, but Aishwarya suggested that it should also be made in English. She and Aishwarya were in a discussion before the pandemic hit. She was originally looking to make it as a Hindi film. When Aishwarya read the script, she felt that the film would fly in English, given the urban American sensibilities of the story. It was her conviction that made Isheeta decide to make it into an Indo-American film. The team of the movie is lately working on the casting of the film, location and script details related to the same. The movie is all set to go on floors by July in New York. Also read: When Sushmita Sen was scared of Aishwarya Rai, she was planning to quit Miss India pageant in 1994; read this
     

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 2:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Admin to conduct random COnvid-19 tests of guests amidst Omicron scare? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Admin to conduct random Covid-19 tests of guests amidst Omicron scare?

    How Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap's intense love story is not similar to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh SCJ

    How Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap's intense love story is not similar to Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan heads to Jaipur with family

    Pushpa trailer Allu Arjun Fahadh Faasil film on red sandalwood smuggling will be an exciting thriller Watch drb

    Pushpa trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil’s film on red sandalwood smuggling, an exciting thriller. Watch

    Kpop band BTS goes on a break announces its event management company here is why drb

    K-pop band BTS goes on a break, announces its event management company; here is why

    Recent Stories

    Nagaland and Meghalaya want 'draconian' AFSPA repealed; here is why

    Nagaland and Meghalaya want 'draconian' AFSPA repealed; here is why

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Proteas announce 21-member Test sqaud, led by Dean Elgar-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Proteas announce 21-member Test squad, led by Dean Elgar

    Suicide capsule that promises painless death in 60 seconds passes Switzerland legal review gcw

    Suicide capsule that promises painless death in 60 seconds passes Switzerland legal review

    Days after Mamata no UPA jibe Rahul Gandhi to meet Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut gcw

    Days after Mamata's 'no UPA' jibe, Rahul Gandhi to meet Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Admin to conduct random COnvid-19 tests of guests amidst Omicron scare? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Admin to conduct random Covid-19 tests of guests amidst Omicron scare?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz on SC East Bengal vs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Goa's high humidity makes it difficult for every player" - Jose Manuel Diaz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: We have any excuses, we have to improve - Antonio Lopez Habas on ATK Mohun Bagan's loss vs Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB: "We don’t have any excuses, we have to improve" - Antonio Lopez Habas

    Video Icon
    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out-dnm

    Have you used these 10 emojis that people across the world used most in 2021? Check out

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 20): Seimeinlen Doungel-Alex help Jamshedpur FC sink ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, JFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 20): Doungel-Alex help Jamshedpur FC sink ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs FC Goa, SCEB vs FCG: "Positive is only when you give a high-performance" - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs FCG: "Positive is only when you give a high-performance" - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon