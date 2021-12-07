Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signs an interesting international project, read details

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan. She will now be doing an international project. Read complete details of the same right here.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan. She will now be seen in the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan, and has also signed an international project named The Letter.

To talk about The Letter it is an adaptation of Isheeta Ganguly’s musical theatre Three Women and shall mark her directorial film debut. During an interview with News 18, she had said that the project has been confirmed and that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing the role of the main protagonist in the movie. She also said that while the play was called Three Women, they were changing the name and titled the film as The Letter. This was because the movie was based around the Letter of Kadambari Devi who was Tagore’s sister-in-law. She is delighted that Aishwarya loved the script and will be featured.

Isheeta further said that the film had been adapted into a modern-day context. She had said that the musical theatre that he had written and directed was crafted on the evolution of two protagonists from Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's novellas — The Home And The World and The Empty Nest (Bimala and Charu) along with a 21st-century spin given to Kadambari Devi, a Sex and The City-esque ghost character. For the movie, she has adapted the story into the modern-day context and made it into a mother-daughter story.

The Letter was supposed to be a Hindi movie, but Aishwarya suggested that it should also be made in English. She and Aishwarya were in a discussion before the pandemic hit. She was originally looking to make it as a Hindi film. When Aishwarya read the script, she felt that the film would fly in English, given the urban American sensibilities of the story. It was her conviction that made Isheeta decide to make it into an Indo-American film. The team of the movie is lately working on the casting of the film, location and script details related to the same. The movie is all set to go on floors by July in New York.


