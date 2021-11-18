Aishwarya Rai, Aardhya, Abhishek Bachchan's recent photos from Maldives will make you crave for vacation

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan had been to the Maldives to celebrate the birthday of their kid Aaradhya. The little girl turned 10 recently. Check out these unmissable photos right here.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have returned back to the city post celebrating the 10th birthday of their darling daughter Aaradhya. The family had been to the Maldives to celebrate her special day. However, new photos of the family is still doing rounds on social media. Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya are seen posing together, and the images are all things cute.

They are seen posing with the hotel staff wearing stylish glares. The photos circulated online post the pair kept their sea of followers updated with their vacation photos on social media. Check out the photos here:

On Aaradhya's birthday, father Abhishek had written a heartfelt note. He had called his daughter a princess. A part of his note read, "Like your mother says ‘you make the world a better place’. We love you and god bless you always.”



Aishwarya wrote a note that read that her daughter was the reason she is alive. She called Aaradhya her life and said that she loved her unconditionally. The snaps showed Aaradhya striking cute poses with her parents while wearing a pink dress. A lot of stars like Sikandar Kher, Navya Naveli Nanda, Bipasha Basu had wished the child on her birthday.

A few days back, both Abhishek and Aishwarya had posted snaps from the luxurious resort in the Maldives where they were staying. They ensured that they tagged the property where they were staying. Although, they had been on a sponsored trip.

Aishwarya and Abhishek had worked together in movies like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Kuch Naa Kaho, Raavan, Sarkar Raj and Guru. The couple had got married on April 20, 2007, and on November 16, 2011, was blessed with a baby girl. Aaradhya is the princess of the Bachchan family. Aaradhya's grandfather is Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who loves her unconditionally.